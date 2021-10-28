MAU vs INT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi, Matches 5 and 8

Madrid United (MAU) will face Intellectuals CC (INT) twice in the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Thursday.

Madrid United started their ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi campaign with a five-wicket loss against Intellectuals CC. However, Madrid United bounced back strongly and beat Sporting Alfas on Golden Ball in their next outing. Intellectuals CC also suffered a loss in their ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi opener against Sporting Alfas. Since then, they’ve won two games, including a victory over Madrid United.

MAU vs INT Probable Playing 11 Today

MAU XI

Shazzad Hossain, Kamil Ahmed, Richard Tedder, Abdul Kalam Azad, Robiul Khan, Ittfaq Ahmed (c), Hamid Abdul, Jahidul Islam, Rashid Abbasi, Sukhi Singh (wk), Joban Singh

INT XI

Javed Iqbal (wk), Shakeel Sultan Hafiz, Furqan Zameer, Muhammad Nadeem, Zia Ul- Qayam, Abbas Toseef, Faisal Rehman, Husnain Akram (c), Ibtisam Ahmad, Hassan Askari, Noman Ahmad

Match Details

MAU vs INT, ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi, Matches 5 and 8

Date and Time: 28th October, 2021, 12:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Pitch Report

The track at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante is expected to favor the batters, who will find plenty of assistance. Bowlers will need to be precise with their lines and lengths, with a score above 90 expected to be par at the venue.

Today’s MAU vs INT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Iqbal could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

AK Azad is a reliable batter who puts a price on his wicket. Capable of playing the big shots with ease, Azad has also picked up three wickets in the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your MAU vs INT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

A Toseef is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He could play a big part in the upcoming double-header.

Bowlers

R Khan has done immensely well with the bat in the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi, amassing 53 runs. He is also expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAU vs INT Dream11 prediction team

K Ahmed (MAU) – 202 points

AK Azad (MAU) – 191 points

J Iqbal (INT) – 162 points

R Khan (MAU) – 106 points

SS Hafiz (INT) – 106 points

Important stats for MAU vs INT Dream11 prediction team

K Ahmed: 39 runs and 4 wickets

AK Azad: 61 runs and 3 wickets

J Iqbal: 80 runs

R Khan: 53 runs

SS Hafiz: 61 runs

MAU vs INT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi)

MAU vs INT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Ahmed, J Iqbal, AK Azad, SS Hafiz, H Akram, A Toseef, M Nadeem, R Khan, H Askari, I Ahmad, J Singh

Captain: AK Azad. Vice-captain: K Ahmed

MAU vs INT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Ahmed, J Iqbal, AK Azad, SS Hafiz, H Akram, A Toseef, M Nadeem, I Ahmed, R Khan, H Askari, I Ahmad

Captain: J Iqbal. Vice-captain: R Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar