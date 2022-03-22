MAU vs MAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartama, Matches 5 & 6

Madrid United will lock horns with Madrid CC in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartama matches at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Madrid United will be kicking off their campaign on Wednesday and will be hoping to do so on a winning note. Madrid CC, on the other hand, have managed to pick up a win from their first two games and are currently second in the standings. They defeated Granada by eight wickets in their last match.

MAU vs MAD Probable Playing 11 Today

MAU XI

Waqar Zafar Mirza (WK), Mohammad Ashraf, Kashif Iqbal-Sayed, Waseem Majeed, Kamil Ahmed, Ittfaq Ahmed, Qadar Nawaz, Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, Atif Muhammad, Mehedi Mamun.

MAD XI

Galileo Finlayson Ble (WK), Jon Woodward, Marcus Harvey , Harry Young, Daniel Walker, Raheel Shafique, Imran Siddque, Abdul Hakeem, James Bentley, Lewis Clark, David Stirton.

Match Details

MAU vs MAD, ECS T10 Cartama, Matches 5 & 6

Date and Time: 22nd March 2022, 01:00 PM & 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 88 runs.

Today’s MAU vs MAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Galileo Finlayson Ble: Ble has picked up two wickets and scored 24 runs in two ECS T10 Cartama matches. His all-round ability makes him a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Jon Woodward: Woodward has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 143.33 in two matches. He could be a crucial pick for Wednesday's doubleheader.

Marcus Harvey: Harvey is an explosive top-order batter from Madrid CC who has smashed 51 runs at a strike rate of 212.50 in two matches.

All-rounders

Ittfaq Ahmed: Ahmed is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points today.

Imran Siddque: Siddque has been brilliant with the ball, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.25 in two matches. He can contribute with the bat as well..

Bowlers

Robiul Khan: Khan will lead Madrid United's bowling attack against Madrid CC on Wednesday and is expected to play an important role for his team.

James Bentley: Bentley has picked up two wickets in as many matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAU vs MAD Dream11 prediction team

Imran Siddque (MAD) - 116 points

Marcus Harvey (MAD) - 102 points

Galileo Finlayson Ble (MAD) - 101 points

Raheel Shafique (MAD) - 96 points

James Bentley (MAD) - 74 points

Important Stats for MAU vs MAD Dream11 prediction team

Imran Siddque: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.25

Marcus Harvey: 51 runs in 2 matches; SR - 212.50

Galileo Finlayson Ble: 24 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 85.71 and ER - 10.00

Raheel Shafique: 40 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 181.82 and ER - 9.67

James Bentley: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 12.00

MAU vs MAD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartama)

MAU vs MAD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartama

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Galileo Finlayson Ble, Marcus Harvey, Mohammad Ashraf, Jon Woodward, Raheel Shafique, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kamil Ahmed, Imran Siddque, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hakeem, James Bentley.

Captain: Galileo Finlayson Ble. Vice-captain: Imran Siddque.

MAU vs MAD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartama

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Galileo Finlayson Ble, Marcus Harvey, Mohammad Ashraf, Jon Woodward, Raheel Shafique, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kamil Ahmed, Imran Siddque, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hakeem, James Bentley.

Captain: Marcus Harvey. Vice-captain: Galileo Finlayson Ble.

Edited by Samya Majumdar