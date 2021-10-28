MAU vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi, Match 6

Madrid United (MAU) will lock horns with Sporting Alfas (SPA) in the sixth match of the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in L’Alfas del Pi on Thursday.

Madrid United have won one out of their two ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Their bowling department needs to step up and take some responsibility in the upcoming match. Sporting Alfas, on the other hand, have won only one out of their three matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table. The last time both teams faced each other, the match was tied, with Madrid United emerging as the winners via Golden Ball.

MAU vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

MAU XI

Ittefaq Ahmad (C), Abul Kalam Azad, Sukhi Singh (WK), Robiul Khan, Kamil Ahmed, Hamid Abdul, Jahidul Islam, Rashid Abbasi, Shazzad Hossain, Joban Singh, Richard Tedder.

SPA XI

Phill Pennick (C), Waqar Ashraf, Jack Perman (WK), Antonio Brown, Tyler Hogan, Ahmad Jamshaid, Imran Muhammad, Paul Quinlan, Jamie Roper, Jake Sunderland, Darren Walker.

Match Details

MAU vs SPA, Match 6, ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Date and Time: 28th October 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, L’Alfas del Pi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in L’Alfas del Pi has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 86 runs.

Today’s MAU vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamil Ahmed: Ahmed has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi. He has scored 39 runs and picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.25 in two matches.

Batters

Abul Kalam Azad: Azad has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of close to 165 while also taking three wickets in two matches. He is Madrid United's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi.

Jack Perman: Perman has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Sporting Alfas. He has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 155-plus in three matches. He could play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Waqar Ashraf: Ashraf is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.80 in three ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi matches.

Ittefaq Ahmad: Ahmad hasn't performed as per the expectations so far. But he is a quality all-rounder who can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match.

Bowlers

Jake Sunderland: Sunderland has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.83 in three matches.

Robiul Khan: Khan is yet to pick up a wicket in the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi, but he has scored 53 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 160-plus in two matches. He is surely a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAU vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Kamil Ahmed (MAU) - 202 points

Abul Kalam Azad (MAU) - 191 points

Jake Sunderland (SPA) - 154 points

Darren Walker (SPA) - 119 points

Paul Quinlan (SPA) - 118 points

Important Stats for MAU vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Abul Kalam Azad: 61 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 164.86 and ER - 11.50

Kamil Ahmed: 39 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 114.70 and ER - 6.25

Paul Quinlan: 27 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 128.57 and ER - 8.00

Jake Sunderland: 3 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 3.83

Darren Walker: 3 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.50

MAU vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi)

MAU vs SPA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamil Ahmed, Jack Perman, Abul Kalam Azad, Phill Pennick, Ittefaq Ahmad, Waqar Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Darren Walker, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan, Shazzad Hossain.

Captain: Kamil Ahmed. Vice-captain: Waqar Ashraf.

MAU vs SPA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamil Ahmed, Jack Perman, Abul Kalam Azad, Phill Pennick, Ittefaq Ahmad, Waqar Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Darren Walker, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan, Shazzad Hossain.

Captain: Abul Kalam Azad. Vice-captain: Robiul Khan.

