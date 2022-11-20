MAW vs BOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, Match 9

Malawi (MAW) will be up against Botswana (BOT) in the ninth match of the ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A at the Gahana International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Sunday, November 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAW vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Malawi will be looking forward to winning this match after their first match against Kenya got abandoned.

Botswana, on the other hand, have won one out of their three matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Lesotho by 10 wickets.

MAW vs BOT Match Details

The 9th match of the ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A will be played on November 20 at the Gahana International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The match is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAW vs BOT, ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, Match 9

Date and Time: November 20, 2022, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahana International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

MAW vs BOT Pitch Report

The track at the Gahana International Cricket Stadium is a bowling-friendly one. The batters will have to be wary of their shot selection at this venue. Last two out of three matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 90

Average second innings score: 100

MAW vs BOT Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Malawi: NA

Botswana: W-L

MAW vs BOT probable playing 11s for today’s match

MAW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MAW Probable Playing 11

Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Blessings Pondani, Chisomo Chete (wk), Daniel Jakiel, Aaftab Limdawala, Moazzam Baig (C), Gershom Ntambalika, Beston Masauko, Mike Choamba, and Sami Sohail.

BOT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BOT Probable Playing 11

Karabo Motlhanka (C), Reginald Nehonde, Tharindu Perera, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Valentine Mbazo (wk), Phemelo Silas, Thatayaone Tshose, Boteng Maphosa, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Mmoloki Mooketsi, and Boemo Khumalo.

MAW vs BOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Valentine Mbazo (3 matches, 8 runs, Strike Rate: 88.89)

Valentine has failed to make a big impression in the tournament so far but will be looking forward to changing things around on Sunday. He has scored only eight runs at a strike rate of 88.89 in three games.

Top Batter pick

Karabo Motlhanka (3 matches, 116 runs, Strike Rate: 152.63)

Karabo has played exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, scoring 116 runs at a strike rate of 152.63 in three matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Reginald Nehonde (3 matches, 64 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 92.75 and Economy Rate: 5.68)

Reginald Nehonde is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. In three matches, he has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.68, while also scoring 64 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Dhruv Maisuria (3 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.83)

Dhruv is a genuine match-winner who has grabbed seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.83 in three matches.

MAW vs BOT match captain and vice-captain choices

Reginald Nehonde

Reginald is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent performances. In three matches, he has picked up five wickets while scoring 64 runs at a strike rate of 92.75.

Gift Kansonkho

Gift Kansonkho is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both departments and is the best vice-captaincy option for your MAW vs BOT Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 123.80 in three innings.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAW vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Reginald Nehonde - 64 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches.

Dhruv Maisuria - 7 wickets in 3 matches.

Karabo Motlhanka - 116 runs in 3 matches.

Mmoloki Mooketsi - 5 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches.

Thatayaone Tshose - 1 run and one wicket in 3 matches.

MAW vs BOT match expert tips

Reginald Nehonde could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has batted extremely well and it will be difficult to stop him once he gets going.

MAW vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

MAW vs BOT Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A

MAW vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Valentine Mbazo

Batters: Karabo Motlhanka, Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho

All-rounders: Thatayaone Tshose, Reginald Nehonde, Sami Sohail

Bowlers: Mmoloki Mooketsi, Dhruv Maisuria, Daniel Jakiel, Moazzam Baig.

MAW vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

MAW vs BOT Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A

MAW vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ahmer Bin

Batters: Vinoo Balakrishnan, Beston Masauko, Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho

All-rounders: Thatayaone Tshose, Reginald Nehonde, Sami Sohail

Bowlers: Daniel Jakiel, Moazzam Baig, Dhruv Maisuria.

