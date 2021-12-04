MAW vs GBM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 25

Manbhum Warriors (MAW) will take on Gour Badsha Malda (GBM) in the 25th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Sunday.

Manbhum Warriors haven’t had a strong start to their campaign. They lost their opening two matches against Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird and Nadia Super Dazzlers. They will look to turn the tide and get a win here. Meanwhile, Gour Badsha Malda have had an even more unremarkable start to their campaign, losing all three games.

MAW vs GBM Probable Playing XIs

MAW XI

Bikash Kumar Das (wk), Rana Adhikary (c), Gourav Gupta, Arnab Kundu, Sanjay Mohato, Sourav Dey, Mustafa Ansari, Bishnu Bouri, Bikram Gorain, Afraful Ansari, Rampravesh Prasad.

GBM XI

Manas Roy Choudhury (wk), Md Nizamuddin (c), Ananta Pramanik, Md Firoz Hossain, Mrityunjoy Mandal, Jhantu Sanyal, Bakul Das, Rajdeep Chowdhury, Barun Kumar Mahato, Najibul Sk, Suraj Shah

Match Details

Match: MAW vs GBM, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 25.

Date and Time: 5th December, 2021; 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour bowlers, considering the conditions on offer in the first day of the tournament. The average score here is 100 runs, so the team winning the toss should ideally look to bowl first.

Today’s MAW vs GBM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Roy-Choudhury is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also add key runs.

Batters

R Adhikary is a key batter for Manbhum Warriors. He scored 47 runs and also picked up two wickets in the first match.

All-rounders

M Mandal is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy side. Although he failed to make much of an impact in his previous game, Mandal is expected to have a crucial impact for his team in this match.

Bowlers

B Das has been consistent in the competition. He has picked up three wickets in three matches so far, and will look to add a few more in this game.

Five best players to pick in MAW vs GBM Dream11 prediction team

R Adhikary (MAW) – 133 points

B Das (GBM) – 117 points

M Mandal (GBM) – 86 points

M Roy Choudhury (GBM) – 86 points

M Nizamuddin (GBM) – 67 points.

Key stats for MAW vs GBM Dream11 prediction team

R Adhikary: 48 runs and 2 wickets

B Das: 3 wickets

M Mandal: 19 runs and 2 wickets

M Roy Choudhury: 66 runs

M Nizamuddin: 41 runs.

MAW vs GBM Dream11 Prediction Today

MAW vs GBM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Roy Choudhury, R Adhikary, M Nizamuddin, G Gupta, M Mandal, M Firoz Hossain, B Bouri, S Dey, B Das, A Ansary, B Gorain.

Captain: R Adhikary. Vice-Captain: M Mandal.

MAW vs GBM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Roy Choudhury, R Adhikary, M Nizamuddin, G Gupta, M Mandal, M Firoz Hossain, B Bouri, A Pramanik, B Das, A Ansary, R Prasad.

Captain: M Firoz Hossain. Vice-Captain: B Das.

