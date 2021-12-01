MAW vs UDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 18

The Manbhum Warriors (MAW) will take on Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird (UDK) in the 18th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.
Both Group B teams would like to begin their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaigns with a win today. With this being the second match of the day, both sides would ideally prefer to assess the conditions first before making their choices for the game.
MAW vs UDK Probable Playing 11 Today
MAW XI
Bikash Kumar Das, Rana Adhikary, Amjad Khan, Mustafa Ansar, Aniruddha Adhikary, Ankit Kumar Shaw, Sourav Dey, Bishnu Bouri, Asraful Ansary, Bikram Gorain, SK Saddam Hussain
UDK XI
Debasish Saha, Aniket Jha, Ridam Sarkar, Pintu Adhikary, Satu Chowdhury, Rana Ch. Das, Bibek Das, Nabhnil Saha, Arnab Mondal, Narayan Rana, Sandip Baishnab
Match Details
MAW vs UDK, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 18
Date and Time: 1st December, 2021, 12:45 PM IST
Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
Pitch Report
The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay overs.
Today’s MAW vs UDK Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
D Saha is a must-have wicketkeeper for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.
Batter
R Adhikary is a key batter for the Manbhum Warriors. His side's fortune will depend on how he performs in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021.
All-rounders
B Bouri is an experienced all-rounder who has scored 27 runs and picked up three wickets in his last five games. He could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your MAW vs UDK Dream11 fantasy side.
S Chowdhury is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He possesses the ability to single-handedly change the course of a game.
Bowler
N Rana is expected to lead his side's bowling unit. He’s also handy with the bat and can score some vital runs lower down the order.
Top 5 best players to pick in MAW vs UDK Dream11 prediction team
B Bouri (MAW)
S Chowdhury (UDK)
R Adhikary (MAW)
N Rana (UDK)
A Shaw (MAW)
Important stats for MAW vs UDK Dream11 prediction team
B Bouri: 27 runs and 3 wickets in last 5 matches
S Chowdhury: 34 runs and 6 wickets in last 5 matches
R Adhikary: 57 runs and 1 wicket in last 5 matches
N Rana: 50 runs in last match 5 matches
MAW vs UDK Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Saha, A Khan, A Jha, R Adhikary, R Sarkar, A Shaw, B Bouri, S Chowdhury, A Ansary, B Gorain, N Rana
Captain: B Bouri. Vice-captain: S Chowdhury.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Saha, A Khan, R Adhikary, R Sarkar, A Shaw, B Bouri, S Dey, S Chowdhury, A Ansary, B Gorain, N Rana
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Captain: R Adhikary. Vice-captain: N Rana