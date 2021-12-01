MAW vs UDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 18

The Manbhum Warriors (MAW) will take on Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird (UDK) in the 18th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Both Group B teams would like to begin their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaigns with a win today. With this being the second match of the day, both sides would ideally prefer to assess the conditions first before making their choices for the game.

MAW vs UDK Probable Playing 11 Today

MAW XI

Bikash Kumar Das, Rana Adhikary, Amjad Khan, Mustafa Ansar, Aniruddha Adhikary, Ankit Kumar Shaw, Sourav Dey, Bishnu Bouri, Asraful Ansary, Bikram Gorain, SK Saddam Hussain

UDK XI

Debasish Saha, Aniket Jha, Ridam Sarkar, Pintu Adhikary, Satu Chowdhury, Rana Ch. Das, Bibek Das, Nabhnil Saha, Arnab Mondal, Narayan Rana, Sandip Baishnab

Match Details

MAW vs UDK, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 18

Date and Time: 1st December, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay overs.

Today’s MAW vs UDK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Saha is a must-have wicketkeeper for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

R Adhikary is a key batter for the Manbhum Warriors. His side's fortune will depend on how he performs in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021.

All-rounders

B Bouri is an experienced all-rounder who has scored 27 runs and picked up three wickets in his last five games. He could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your MAW vs UDK Dream11 fantasy side.

S Chowdhury is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He possesses the ability to single-handedly change the course of a game.

Bowler

N Rana is expected to lead his side's bowling unit. He’s also handy with the bat and can score some vital runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAW vs UDK Dream11 prediction team

B Bouri (MAW)

S Chowdhury (UDK)

R Adhikary (MAW)

N Rana (UDK)

A Shaw (MAW)

Important stats for MAW vs UDK Dream11 prediction team

B Bouri: 27 runs and 3 wickets in last 5 matches

S Chowdhury: 34 runs and 6 wickets in last 5 matches

R Adhikary: 57 runs and 1 wicket in last 5 matches

N Rana: 50 runs in last match 5 matches

MAW vs UDK Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

MAW vs UDK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Saha, A Khan, A Jha, R Adhikary, R Sarkar, A Shaw, B Bouri, S Chowdhury, A Ansary, B Gorain, N Rana

Captain: B Bouri. Vice-captain: S Chowdhury.

MAW vs UDK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Saha, A Khan, R Adhikary, R Sarkar, A Shaw, B Bouri, S Dey, S Chowdhury, A Ansary, B Gorain, N Rana

Captain: R Adhikary. Vice-captain: N Rana

Edited by Samya Majumdar