MBC v EBC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – December 6th, 2020

India's oldest rivals in Football, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, will meet each other for the second time on the cricket pitch on Sunday. The second Kolkata Derby of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 will take place at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan AC find themselves at the fifth spot with three victories in eight games so far. The team will miss the services of Manoj Tiwary, who sustained an injury during the club's third game of the season. The Kolkata-based side will hope to find the right combination and build some momentum for the rest of the tournament.

East Bengal Club, on the other hand, are one spot above their opponents in the points table. They sit at the fourth position with three wins in as many games. They are also yet to find the perfect combination and will have to fix things as the league is heading towards the business end.

With two of the oldest rivals squaring off, fans can expect an interesting game on Sunday afternoon.

Squads to choose from

Mohun Bagan AC

Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

East Bengal Club

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohun Bagan AC

Debabrata Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal.

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav.

Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan AC vs East Bengal Club

Date: 6th December 2020 at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens has helped the seamers early on, with spinners getting little to no assistance as the game goes on. Batsmen have enjoyed the ball coming onto the bat, and this will be the trend for this game as well. Captain who wins the toss will want to bat first.

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

MBC v EBC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Goswami, V Singh, R S Kahira, S S Mandal, A Mazumder, A Nandy, P Yadav, K Seth, M Kumar, W Chatterjee and S K Yadav.

Captain:S Goswami Vice-captain: A Nandy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Goswami, V Singh, S Sharma, B Amit, A Mazumder, A Nandy, P Yadav, K Seth, A Pandey, W Chatterjee and S K Yadav.

Captain: A Mazumder Vice-captain: K Seth