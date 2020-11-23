MBC vs CAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 24th, 2020

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have announced a new league named the Bengal T20 Challenge, which will take place from November 24 onwards, marking the return of cricket in the state. Eden Gardens is announced as the venue for all the 33 matches.

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club will lock horns with the Calcutta Customs Club in the opening game of the inaugural edition of the league. The Calcutta Customs Club have a weak squad when compared to the other sides in the league.

Mohun Bagan AC, on the other hand, are the strongest team with the likes of Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das and Sayan Ghosh in their ranks. The club will go into this fixture as favourites to win.

MBC vs CAL: Squads to choose from

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club

Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

Calcutta Customs Club

Advertisement

Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar and Abhi Las Semwal

MBC vs CAL: Predicted playing XI

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club

Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

Calcutta Customs Club

Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar and Abhi Las Semwal

MBC vs CAL: Match details

Match: Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Calcutta Customs Club

Date: 24th November 2020, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

MBC vs CAL: Pitch report

The track at the Eden Gardens is known to produce some high-scoring encounters. The pitch is excepted to remain the same throughout the match. As the teams chasing at this venue have a better record, the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

MBC vs CAL: Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

MBC vs CAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Das, M Tiwary, A Mazumder, V Singh, A Das, R Mitra, S Singh, R Singh, S Ghosh, W Chatterjee and K Kumar.

Captain: Manoj Tiwary Vice-captain: Sayan Ghosh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pan, M Tiwary, A Mazumder, V Singh, S Gupta, K Lal, S Singh, R Singh, S Ghosh, S S Jaiswal and K Kumar.

Captain: Manoj Tiwary Vice-captain: Karan Lal