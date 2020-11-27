MBC vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 27th, 2020

Match 8 of the Bengal T20 Challenge sees Mohun Bagan Club squaring off against Tapa Memorial Club at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Club started their campaign on a good note with a victory against Calcutta Customs in the season opener, but the side failed to carry the momentum into the second game as they stumbled to a six-wicket defeat against Kalighat Club.

Tapan Memorial Club also have s similar story. They started their campaign with a bang, defeating favourites East Bengal Club, but failed to register a win in their next game. The side were unable to chase 122 as they dropped down one place in the points table.

Both sides will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a victory in today's encounter.

Squads to choose

Mohun Bagan Club

Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Tapan Memorial Club

Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Tarun Godara.

Predicted Playing 11

Mohan Bagan Club

Tapan Memorial Club

Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan Club vs Tapan Memorial Club, Match 8

Date: 27th November 2020 at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens has changed over the last couple of days. Initially, we witnessed high scoring games but the pitch has favoured the bowlers in the last two days.

The pitch is expected to slow down as the innings progresses, which might cause some trouble to the chasing side. Thus, teams might prefer batting first on Friday.

MBC vs TMC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

MBC vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S H Gandhi, G Chauhan, S Sharma, A Mazumder, M Tiwary, S Ahmed, S D Sr, P Yadav, P R Barman, R Prasad and S Ghosh.

Captain: S D Sr Vice-captain: S Ahmed

Captain: R Prasad Vice-captain: M Tiwary