MBC vs TOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – December 1st, 2020

After winning the reverse fixture against Mohun Bagan AC, Town Club will look to consolidate their position at the top of the table with a win over the same opposition.

Mohun Bagan missed the services of Manoj Tiwary in the previous game. The team could only post 136 runs on the board while batting first. Town Club chased the target down with three deliveries to spare on Sunday.

For Town Club, Gitmoy Basu and Ayan Chatterjee played crucial roles in their previous game to guide them home. They'll be looking to extend their winning run when they meet Mohun Bagan on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Town Club

Md Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitmoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed.

Mohun Bagan Club

Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mohan Bagan Club

Sunil Kumar Dalal, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Town Club

Md Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitmoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan AC vs Town Club

Date: 01st December 2020, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The strip at Eden Gardens has favoured the side batting first throughout the tournament barring one or two games, with the pitch deteriorating at the midway stage of the tournament.

The teams winning the toss should bat first at the venue as the strip is conducive for bowlers as the game progresses.

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

MBC vs TOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Das, G Basu, V Singh, A Mazumder, S Gharami, S Sharma, M Kaif-I, A Bhattacharjee, S Ghosh, A Ansari, A Saha

Captain: M Kaif-I Vice-captain: A Mazumder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Das, G Basu, V Singh, A Mazumder, A Singh, P Joshi, A Bhattacharjee, P Yadav, S Ghosh, A Ansari, A Deep

Captain:D Basu Vice-captain: P Joshi