MBC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge, Match 29

Mohun Bagan AC Women (MBC-W) will take on the Baranagar Sporting Club Women (BSC-W) in the 29th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima, West Bengal, on Monday, December 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MBC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 prediction.

Mohun Bagan AC Women have been in top form and are currently second in the points table. They have won seven out of their nine games and will want to head into the knockout stages with some momentum behind them. Baranagar Sporting Club Women, meanwhile, have a win-loss record of 4-5 in the Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge. They can still qualify for the knockouts if they win this game by a significant margin.

MBC-W vs BSC-W Match Details, Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge

The 29th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge between Mohun Bagan AC Women and Baranagar Sporting Club Women will be played on December 19 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima, West Bengal. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MBC-W vs BSC-W, Match 29, Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge

Date & Time: December 19th 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima, West Bengal

MBC-W vs BSC-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima has been a decent one to bat on. However, there is something in it for the bowlers, especially the spinners, who have dominated at the venue.

MBC-W vs BSC-W Form Guide (Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge)

Mohun Bagan AC Women: L, W, W, W, W

Baranagar Sporting Club Women: W, L, L, L, W

MBC-W vs BSC-W Probable Playing 11 today

Mohun Bagan AC Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Mohun Bagan AC Women Probable Playing XI: Priyanka Bala (wk), Mamani Roy, Puja Rajak, Samayita Adhikari, Dhara Gujjar, Tithi Swarpan Das, Piyali Ghosh, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Debalina Samantha, Pampa Sarkar, Rupal Patra.

Baranagar Sporting Club Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Baranagar Sporting Club Women Probable Playing XI: lti Sarkar (wk), Rupa Ashit Dutta, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Swati Sah, Mita Paul (c), Sushmita Ganguly, Priti Choudhary, Mouli Manik Mandal, Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Aruna Barman, Komal Jaiswal.

Today’s MBC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Priyanka Bala (8 matches, 349 runs)

Priyanka Bala is the second-highest run-getter in the Bengal Women’s T20. The MBC-W’s wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 349 runs at an average of 69.80 and a strike rate of 124.64.

Top Batter Pick

Samayita Adhikari (8 matches, 162 runs, 8 wickets)

Samayita Adhikari has been good with both the bat and ball. She has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.52 in the Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge. On the batting front, she has amassed 162 runs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Piyali Ghosh (8 matches, 9 wickets, 64 runs)

Piyali Ghosh has been bowling really well. She has returned with nine wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 5.33. She has also scored 64 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Nisha Suvenda Majhi (9 matches, 7 wickets)

Nisha Suvenda Majhi has bowled nicely in the Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge, picking up seven scalps at an economy rate of 6.27.

MBC-W vs BSC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Mita Paul (9 matches, 212 runs, 7 wickets)

Mita Paul has scored 212 runs at an average of 35.33 in addition to taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.72.

Dhara Gujjar (8 matches, 226 runs, 3 wickets)

Dhara Gujjar has aggregated 226 runs at a strike rate of 101.80. She has chipped in with three wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MBC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mita Paul 212 runs & 7 wickets in 9 matches Samayita Adhikari 162 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Priyanka Bala 349 runs in 8 matches Dhara Gujjar 226 runs & 3 wickets in 8 matches Piyali Ghosh 64 runs & 9 wickets in 8 matches

MBC-W vs BSC-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who will be key. Thus, the likes of Samayita Adhikari, Mita Paul, Dhara Gujjar, Tithi Swarpan Das, and Piyali Ghosh will be the ones to watch out for in the MBC-W vs BSC-W game.

MBC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MBC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Priyanka Bala

Batters: Rupa Ashit Dutta, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Samayita Adhikari (vc)

All-rounders: Mita Paul (c), Dhara Gujjar, Tithi Swarpan Das, Piyali Ghosh

Bowlers: Pampa Sarkar, Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Mouli Manik Mandal

MBC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MBC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Priyanka Bala (c), lti Sarkar

Batters: Sharbani Swapan Paul, Samayita Adhikari, Mamani Roy

All-rounders: Mita Paul, Dhara Gujjar (vc), Piyali Ghosh

Bowlers: Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Pampa Sarkar, Aruna Barman

