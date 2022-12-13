MBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 19

Mohun Bagan AC Women will take on Kalighat Club Women in the 19th match (MBC-W vs KAC-W) of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge at the MRG Sports Academy in West Bengal, India on Wednesday, December 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Mohun Bagan AC Women have won five out of their six matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last match against MSC-W by 11 runs.

Kalighat Club Women, on the other hand, have won three out of their six matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against GYM-W by five wickets.

MBC-W vs KAC-W Match Details

The 19th match of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on Dec 14 at the MRG Sports Academy in West Bengal, India. The match is set to take place at 8:45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MBC-W vs KAC-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 19

Date and Time: 14 December, 2022, 8:45 am IST

Venue: MRG Sports Academy, West Bengal, India

MBC-W vs KAC-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the MRG Sports Academy Stadium is bowling-friendly. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots on this track. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 120

Average second innings score: 100

MBC-W vs KAC-W Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Mohun Bagan AC Women: W-W-L

Kalighat Club Women: W-L-W

MBC-W vs KAC-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

MBC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MBC-W Probable Playing 11

Dhara Gujjar (C), Priyanka Bala (wk), Tithi Das, Mamani Roy, Debalina Samanta, Puja Rajak, Samayita Adhikari, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Piyali Ghosh, Pampa Sarkar, Koyel Sutradhar.

KAC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

KAC-W Probable Playing 11

Ankita Chakraborty (C), Sansthita Biswas (wk), Saika Ishaque, Payel Vakharia, Jhumpa Roy, Priyanka Prasad, Salma Khatun, Riya Kohli, Rajanya Maiti, Priti Bhadra, Swata Shamanta.

MBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Priyanka Bala (6 matches, 228 runs, Strike Rate: 118.75)

Priyanka, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She has scored 228 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 118.75.

Top Batter pick

Ankita Chakraborty (6 matches, 122 runs, Strike Rate: 78.21)

Ankita has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. She has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 78.21 in six matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Dhara Gujjar (6 matches, 189 runs, and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 101.07, Economy Rate: 7.17)

Dhara is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and her attacking batting style makes her an excellent choice for today's game. She has picked up two wickets while scoring 189 runs in six matches.

Top Bowler pick

Saika Ishaque (6 matches, 6 wickets, and 122 runs, Economy Rate: 4.38 and Strike Rate: 110.89)

Saika is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team considering her recent form. She has scalped six wickets in six matches, while also scoring 122 runs at a strike rate of 110.89.

MBC-W vs KAC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Dhara Gujjar

Dhara has picked up two wickets while scoring 189 runs in six matches. She is an unquestionable choice for the captaincy.

Piyali Ghosh

Piyali's ability to contribute points from both ends makes her a reliable multiplier choice in this game. She has scored 64 runs while scalping five wickets in six matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Saika Ishaque - 122 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches

Priyanka Bala - 228 runs in 6 matches

Samayita Adhikari - 105 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches

Dhara Gujjar - 189 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches

Piyali Ghosh - 64 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches

MBC-W vs KAC-W match expert tips

Saika Ishaque has looked promising with the ball and will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps on Wednesday.

MBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head-to-Head League

MBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women's T20 Challenge

Wicketkeeper: Priyanka Bala

Batters: Samayita Adhikari, Ankita Chakraborty, Ipsita Saha

All-rounders: Piyali Ghosh, Dhara Gujjar, Jhumpa Roy, Tithi Swarpan Das

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Pampa Sarkar, Salma Khatun-I.

MBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

MBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women's T20 Challenge

Wicketkeeper: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas

Batters: Samayita Adhikari, Ankita Chakraborty, Ipsita Saha

All-rounders: Piyali Ghosh, Dhara Gujjar, Jhumpa Roy, Priyanka Prasad

Bowlers: Rajanya Maity, Saika Ishaque, Pampa Sarkar.

