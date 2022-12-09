MBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 2022, Match 9

Mohun Bagan AC Women (MBC-W) will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in Match 9 at the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge on Friday at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Mohun Bagan AC Women have won both of their last two matches. Mohammedan Sporting Club Women, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches and will be looking to continue their dominance in the tournament.

Mohun Bagan AC Women will try their best to win the match, but Mohammedan Sporting Club Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

MBC-W vs MSC-W Match Details

Match 9 of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on December 9 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MBC-W vs MSC-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 9

Date and Time: December 9, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima

Pitch Report

The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Kalighat Club Women and Gymkhana Club Women, where a total of 245 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

MBC-W vs MSC-W Form Guide

MBC-W - W W

MSC-W - W W W

MBC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing XI

MBC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Dhara Gujjar ©, Priyanka Bala (wk), Tithi Das, Mamani Roy, Debalina Samanta, Puja Rajak, Samayita Adhikari, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Piyali Ghosh, Pampa Sarkar, Koyel Sutradhar

MSC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Dyuti Paul (wk), Janaki Sarkar, Dipa Das ©, Ankita Barman, G Sultana, Priti Mondal, PB Pandey, Megha Ghosh, Tapati Paul, Sushmita Paul, Sangita Karmakar

MBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Bala (2 matches, 102 runs)

P Bala, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. D Paul is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Pranay (3 matches, 4 wickets)

S Pranay and A Barman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Adhikari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

G Sultana (3 matches, 3 wickets)

T Swarpan and G Sultana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Gujjar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

P Pandey (3 matches, 19 runs, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Sarkar and P Pandey. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Roy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MBC-W vs MSC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

T Swarpan

T Swarpan is one of the best players in Mohun Bagan AC Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has taken two wickets in the last two matches.

P Pandey

P Pandey is one of the best picks in Mohammedan Sporting Club Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 19 runs and taken six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for MBC-W vs MSC-W, Match 9

P Pandey 19 runs and 6 wickets G Sultana 3 wickets T Swarpan 6 runs and 2 wickets P Bala 102 runs S Pranay 4 wickets

Mohun Bagan AC Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mohun Bagan AC Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Paul, P Bala

Batters: A Barman, S Adhikari, S Pranay

All-rounders: G Sultana, T Swarpan, D Gujjar

Bowlers: M Roy, P Pandey, P Sarkar

Mohun Bagan AC Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Bala

Batters: A Barman, S Adhikari, S Pranay, D Das

All-rounders: G Sultana, T Swarpan, D Gujjar

Bowlers: M Roy, P Pandey, S Paul

