MBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 2022, Match 24

Mohun Bagan AC Women (MBC-W) will take on Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) in the 24th game of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge on Friday at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the MBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Mohun Bagan have won six of their seven games, while Rajasthan Club have won only one of their seven. Rajasthan will look to win the game, but Mohun Bagan are a better team and expected to prevail.

MBC-W vs RAC-W Match Details

Match 24 of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on December 16 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MBC-W vs RAC-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 24

Date and Time: December 16, 2022; 12:45 pm IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima

Pitch Report

The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima has a well-balanced pitch and conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game played here between Rajasthan Club and Gymkhana Club saw 205 runs scored for the loss of six wickets.

MBC-W vs RAC-W Form Guide

MBC-W - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

RAC-W - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

MBC-W vs RAC-W Probable Playing XIs

MBC-W

No major injury update

Dhara Gujjar (C), Priyanka Bala (wk), Tithi Das, Mamani Roy, Debalina Samanta, Puja Rajak, Samayita Adhikari, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Piyali Ghosh, Pampa Sarkar, Koyel Sutradhar

RAC-W

No major injury update

Kashish Agarwal (C), Priyanka Sarkar, Anindita Nath, Rukmoni Roy, Roshni Khatun, Sagarika Sengupta, Priyanka Kurmi, Sanjukta Sarkar (wk), Debjani Das, Zenab Gazi, Priti Koyal

MBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Bala

Bala, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeepe pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. She scored 52 in the last game against Kalighat Club.

Batters

K Vinod

S Sengupta and Vinod are the two best batter picks. M Roy is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

D Gujjar

D Gujjar and P Ghosh are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Kurmi is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Madhab

The top bowler picks are Z Gazi and P Madhab. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death overs. R Roy is another good pick.

MBC-W vs RAC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Ghosh

Ghosh is one of the best players for Mohun Bagan and bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and has earned 397 points in seven games.

P Madhab

Madhab is one of the best players for Rajasthan and bats in the middle order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 471 points in seven games.

Five Must-Picks for MBC-W vs RAC-W, Match 24

P Ghosh

D Gujjar

K Vinod

P Madhab

P Bala

Mohun Bagan AC Women vs Rajasthan Club Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mohun Bagan AC Women vs Rajasthan Club Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Bala

Batters: S Sengupta, M Roy, K Vinod, S Adhikari

All-rounders: P Ghosh, P Kurmi, D Gujjar

Bowlers: R Roy, P Madhab, Z Gazi

Mohun Bagan AC Women vs Rajasthan Club Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Bala

Batters: P Koyal, K Vinod, S Adhikari

All-rounders: P Ghosh, S Patra, D Gujjar

Bowlers: R Roy, P Madhab, Z Gazi, P Sarkar

