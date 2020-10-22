MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 23rd, 2020

Men in Blue CC will go up against Gracia CC in match 37 of ECS 10 Barcelona at Montjuic Ground, Men in Blue CC are in fifth place whereas Gracia CC are at the bottom of the table.

Men in Blue CC have enjoyed a bittersweet season in ECS T10 Barcelona. They have found success in one game whereas they have lost the other two.

Despite the bowlers putting extensive efforts to restrict the opposition from scoring runs, their batsmen haven’t complimented them well on the pitch.

The team will look to change things soon before the season hits them hard.

As far as Gracia CC are concerned, they have lost four out of four games in 2020. The batsmen have not been up to the mark and have let their bowlers down.

The team should address the issue before they take on the Men in Blue CC on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Men in Blue CC

Prasanna Jathan, Rakesh Kumar-II, Souvik Sengupta, Chandrasekhar Gade, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, A4ditya Kandele, Sunny Jaswal, Atul Kesar, Harpreet Singh-II, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Sunil Jangir, Suvasish Das, Daljit Singh-II, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Abhishek Borikar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Sachin Su4darshana, Sri Srivastava, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Naresh Kumar-II, Harjot Randhawa and Sam Phillips.

Advertisement

Gracia CC

Vicky Sondhi, Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Paramjit Singh, J Singh, Rohit Rana and Maninderjit Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Men in Blue CC

Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Daljit Singh and Ajay Rawat.

Gracia CC

Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Sin4gh, Christian Munoz-Mills, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh and Vicky Sondhi.

Match Details

Match: Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC

Date: 23rd October 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

In the past five games held at Montjuic Ground, the teams batting first have crossed the 100-run mark four times. Both the captains are looking to choose to bat first on this surface and secure a huge total.

Bowlers have struggled as the dimensions of the ground are more in favour of the batsman.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions MBCC vs GCC

Advertisement

MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Lal, C Gade, S Tiwari, S Kaligatla, S Deb, P Shrimali, H Mahey, K Soundarapandian, T Singh, P Singh, A Borikar and S Sudarshana.

Captain: S Kaligatla Vice-captain: P Shrimali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Lal, B Singh, S Tiwari, S Kaligatla, S Deb, P Shrimali, H Mahey, M Singh, T Singh, P Singh, S Srivastava and S Sudarshana.

Captain: M Singh Vice-captain: H Mahey