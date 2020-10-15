MBCC vs HCSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 15th, 2020

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has Men in Blue CC taking on Hira CC Sabadell at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

Both teams haven't had the best of starts to their respective ECS campaigns. While Men in Blue CC weren't able to withstand the might of Catalunya CC on Tuesday, their opponents Hira CC are in dire straits after having lost both their games so far. However, they will take confidence from their batting unit's performance against Joves Units CC in a game that they lost by only one run.

Hira CC will fancy their chances of a win against a Men in Blues CC side that has a lot of room for improvement in their bowling unit. Nevertheless, with both teams looking for an elusive first win in the ECS T10 Barcelona League 2020, we should be in for a cracking encounter on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Men in Blue CC

Souvik Sengupta, Harjot Randhawa, Sunny Jaswal, Atul Kesar, Chandrasekhar Grade, Harpreet Singh, Hemanth Narsipalli, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan, Shankar Kaligatla, Naresh Kumar, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Aditya Kandele, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Sunil Jangir, Suvasish Das, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Daljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Sam Phillips, Abhishek Borikar.

Hira CC Sabadell

Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh, Anwar-Ul-Haq, Ikram-Ul-Haq, Shanwar Shahzad, Harjot Singh, Adnan Abbas, Mahmood Akhtar, Mannan Ayub, Fakhar Chattha, Arsad Gujjar, M Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Mona Raju Riza, B Khalid, Ali Azmat, Fida Hussain, Shanawar Ali, R Ahmed

Predicted Playing 11

Men in Blue CC

S Kaligatla, C Gade, P Jathan, P Shrimali, R Sihol, S Sudharshana, S Tiwari, S Deb, S Srivastava, D Singh and A Rawat

Hira CC Sabadell

H Singh, M Ayub, S Shahzad, A Ul Haq, B Khalid, S Singh, M Irshad, I Ul Haq, A Abbas, M Akthar and A Gujjar

Match Details

Match: Men in Blue CC vs Hira CC Sabadell, Match 15

Date: 15th October 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Stadium, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Although several games have already been played at this venue, another high-scoring encounter beckons with there being no respite for the bowlers. The batsmen have ruled the roost, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers.

They will have to be wary of the odd ball keeping low, which could play into the hands of the bowlers. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MBCC vs HCSS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Irshad, P Jathan, S Kaligatla, P Shrimali, C Gade, S Tiwari, S Shahzad, M Akthar, A Ul Haq, S Sudarshana and I Ul Haq

Captain: S Kaligatla, Vice-Captain: S Shahzad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Singh, P Jathan, S Kaligatla, P Shrimali, C Gade, S Deb, S Shahzad, B Khalid, A Ul Haq, S Sudarshana and I Ul Haq

Captain: S Shahzad, Vice-Captain: A Ul Haq