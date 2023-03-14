MBL vs KLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 29

The 29th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see Mira Bhayandar Lions (MBL) squaring off against Kalyan Tuskers (KLT) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Tuesday (March 14).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MBL vs KLT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kalyan Tuskers have won four of their last six matches of the tournament. Mira Bhayandar Lions, too, have won four of their last six matches. Kalyan Tuskers will give it their all to win the match, but Mira Bhayandar Lions are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MBL vs KLT Match Details

The 29th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 14 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MBL vs KLT, Match 29

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Koparkairne Titans and Vashi Warriors, where a total of 275 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

MBL vs KLT Form Guide

MBL - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

KLT - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

MBL vs KLT Probable Playing XI

MBL Playing XI

No injury updates

Rugved More (c), Jahangir Ansari, Srujan Athawle, Amit Panday, Satyalaksh Jain, Prateet Gotsurve, Parth Chandan, Yaseen Shaikh, Shashank Shekhar (wk), Abhishek Srivastava, Ankit Chavan

KLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Arman Shaikh (wk), Rupesh Khadgi, Japjeeth Randhawa, Rajendra Kajale, Varun Thakkar, Salman Ahmed, Anjdeep Lad, Aayush Singh Thakur, Mohammed Dakhani, Siddhant Gadhave, Aryan Sinha

MBL vs KLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shaikh

A Shaikh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Gotsurve is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Randhawa

S Jain and J Randhawa are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Athawle played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R More

A Srivastava and R More are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ahmed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Mishra

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mishra and Y Shaikh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Y Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MBL vs KLT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Srivastava

A Srivastava will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 428 points in the last six matches.

J Randhawa

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Randhawa the captain as he will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 470 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for MBL vs KLT, Match 29

J Randhawa

R More

A Srivastava

Y Singh

S Ahmed

Mira Bhayandar Lions vs Kalyan Tuskers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mira Bhayandar Lions vs Kalyan Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Shaikh

Batters: J Randhawa, S Athawle

All-rounders: R More, Y Patil, J Ansari, A Srivastava, S Ahmed

Bowlers: A Mishra, Y Shaikh, Y Singh

Mira Bhayandar Lions vs Kalyan Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Shaikh

Batters: J Randhawa

All-rounders: R More, Y Patil, J Ansari, A Srivastava, S Ahmed

Bowlers: A Mishra, Y Shaikh, Y Singh, A Chavan

