Mira Bhayander Lions vs Vashi Warriors - Dream11 Prediction - Navi Mumbai Premier League T20

Mira Bhayander Lions will take on Vashi Warriors in match number nine of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 at the Dadoji Kanddev Stadium, Thane on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MBL vs VAW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have played two matches each and have a win-loss record of 1-1- so far. Mira Bhayander Lions lost their first game against Thane Tigers before they bounced back to beat Belapur Blasters. Meanwhile, Vashi Warriors won their first encounter against Kalyan Tigers but lost to Thane Tigers in their second game.

MBL vs VAW, Match Details

The 9th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 between Mira Bhayander Lions and Vashi Warriors will be played on March 4th 2023 at Dadoji Kanddev Stadium, Thane. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MBL vs VAW

Date & Time: March 4th 2023, 9 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Kanddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dadoji Kanddev Stadium in Thane has been a good one to bat on. Teams chasing have won six out of the eight games so far. Thus, expect the team to win the toss and opt to bowl first in this game as well.

MBL vs VAW Probable Playing 11 today

Mira Bhayander Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

Mira Bhayander Lions Probable Playing XI: Shashank Shekhar (wk), Satyalaksh Jain, Srujan Athawle, Rugved More, Parth Chandan, Jahangir Ansari, Anil Panday, Abhishek Srivastava, Shivam Agrawal, Ankit Chavan, Yaseem Shaikh

Vashi Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Vashi Warriors Probable Playing XI: Prasad Pawar (wk), Nikhil Patil, Jaideep Pardeshi, Hardik Karangale, Siddhant Singh, Gopendra Bohara, Anurag, Hrushikesh Pawar, Atul Singh, Nirankar Sharma, Dhrummil Matkar

Today’s MBL vs VAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Prasad Pawar (2 matches, 98 runs)

Prasad Pawar is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 98 runs in two games and has a strike-rate of 192.16. He has hit eight fours and six sixes so far.

Top Batter Pick

Srujan Athawle (2 matches, 64 runs)

Srujan Athawle has looked in solid batting form. He has accumulated 64 runs in two innings and is striking at 125.49. He has scored seven fours and two maximums.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dhrummil Matkar (2 matches, 51 runs, 0 wickets)

Dhrummil Matkar has batted well in this competition. He has mustered 51 runs while striking at 124.39. He has bowled economically and has conceded 5.63 runs per over.

Top Bowler Pick

Gopendra Bohara (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Gopendra Bohara has been bowling nicely. The VAW pacer has returned with three wickets in two games and he can keep things quite tight as well.

MBL vs VAW match captain and vice-captain choices

Hrushikesh Pawar (2 matches, 48 runs, 2 wickets)

Hrushikesh Pawar has been effective with both bat and ball in this tournament. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 48 runs and has picked up a couple of wickets with the ball as well.

Rugved More (2 matches, 77 runs, 0 wickets)

Rugved More is in excellent touch with the bat and has aggregated 77 runs at a strike-rate of 113.24. He can be quite handy with the bat as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MBL vs VAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Prasad Pawar 98 runs in 2 matches Hrushikesh Pawar 48 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Rugved More 77 runs & 0 wickets in 2 matches Gopendra Bohara 3 wickets in 2 matches Srujan Athawle 64 runs in 2 matches

MBL vs VAW match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Dhrummil Matkar, Rugved More, Hrushikesh Pawar and Abhishek Srivastava will be the ones to watch out for.

MBL vs VAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Mira Bhayander Lions vs Vashi Warriors - Navi Mumbai Premier League T20.

Wicket-keeper: Prasad Pawar

Batters: Jaideep Pardeshi, Satyalaksh Jain, Srujan Athawle

All-rounders: Dhrummil Matkar, Rugved More, Hrushikesh Pawar, Abhishek Srivastava

Bowlers: Atul Singh, Anil Panday, Gopendra Bohara

MBL vs VAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Mira Bhayander Lions vs Vashi Warriors - Navi Mumbai Premier League T20.

Wicket-keeper: Prasad Pawar

Batters: Jaideep Pardeshi, Satyalaksh Jain, Srujan Athawle

All-rounders: Dhrummil Matkar, Siddhant Singh, Jahangir Ansari, Rugved More, Hrushikesh Pawar

Bowlers: Gopendra Bohara, Ankit Chavan

