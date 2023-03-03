Mira Bhayander Lions vs Vashi Warriors - Dream11 Prediction - Navi Mumbai Premier League T20

Mira Bhayander Lions will take on Vashi Warriors in match number nine of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 at the Dadoji Kanddev Stadium, Thane on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MBL vs VAW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Both teams have played two matches each and have a win-loss record of 1-1- so far. Mira Bhayander Lions lost their first game against Thane Tigers before they bounced back to beat Belapur Blasters. Meanwhile, Vashi Warriors won their first encounter against Kalyan Tigers but lost to Thane Tigers in their second game.
MBL vs VAW, Match Details
The 9th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 between Mira Bhayander Lions and Vashi Warriors will be played on March 4th 2023 at Dadoji Kanddev Stadium, Thane. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: MBL vs VAW
Date & Time: March 4th 2023, 9 AM IST
Venue: Dadoji Kanddev Stadium, Thane
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Dadoji Kanddev Stadium in Thane has been a good one to bat on. Teams chasing have won six out of the eight games so far. Thus, expect the team to win the toss and opt to bowl first in this game as well.
MBL vs VAW Probable Playing 11 today
Mira Bhayander Lions Team News
No major injury concerns.
Mira Bhayander Lions Probable Playing XI: Shashank Shekhar (wk), Satyalaksh Jain, Srujan Athawle, Rugved More, Parth Chandan, Jahangir Ansari, Anil Panday, Abhishek Srivastava, Shivam Agrawal, Ankit Chavan, Yaseem Shaikh
Vashi Warriors Team News
No major injury concerns.
Vashi Warriors Probable Playing XI: Prasad Pawar (wk), Nikhil Patil, Jaideep Pardeshi, Hardik Karangale, Siddhant Singh, Gopendra Bohara, Anurag, Hrushikesh Pawar, Atul Singh, Nirankar Sharma, Dhrummil Matkar
Today’s MBL vs VAW Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Prasad Pawar (2 matches, 98 runs)
Prasad Pawar is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 98 runs in two games and has a strike-rate of 192.16. He has hit eight fours and six sixes so far.
Top Batter Pick
Srujan Athawle (2 matches, 64 runs)
Srujan Athawle has looked in solid batting form. He has accumulated 64 runs in two innings and is striking at 125.49. He has scored seven fours and two maximums.
Top All-rounder Pick
Dhrummil Matkar (2 matches, 51 runs, 0 wickets)
Dhrummil Matkar has batted well in this competition. He has mustered 51 runs while striking at 124.39. He has bowled economically and has conceded 5.63 runs per over.
Top Bowler Pick
Gopendra Bohara (2 matches, 3 wickets)
Gopendra Bohara has been bowling nicely. The VAW pacer has returned with three wickets in two games and he can keep things quite tight as well.
MBL vs VAW match captain and vice-captain choices
Hrushikesh Pawar (2 matches, 48 runs, 2 wickets)
Hrushikesh Pawar has been effective with both bat and ball in this tournament. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 48 runs and has picked up a couple of wickets with the ball as well.
Rugved More (2 matches, 77 runs, 0 wickets)
Rugved More is in excellent touch with the bat and has aggregated 77 runs at a strike-rate of 113.24. He can be quite handy with the bat as well.
5 Must-picks with player stats for MBL vs VAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
MBL vs VAW match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Dhrummil Matkar, Rugved More, Hrushikesh Pawar and Abhishek Srivastava will be the ones to watch out for.
MBL vs VAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Prasad Pawar
Batters: Jaideep Pardeshi, Satyalaksh Jain, Srujan Athawle
All-rounders: Dhrummil Matkar, Rugved More, Hrushikesh Pawar, Abhishek Srivastava
Bowlers: Atul Singh, Anil Panday, Gopendra Bohara
MBL vs VAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Prasad Pawar
Batters: Jaideep Pardeshi, Satyalaksh Jain, Srujan Athawle
All-rounders: Dhrummil Matkar, Siddhant Singh, Jahangir Ansari, Rugved More, Hrushikesh Pawar
Bowlers: Gopendra Bohara, Ankit Chavan