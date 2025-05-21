MBR vs GRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025, Match 8

The eighth match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will see Molineaux Blue Runners (MBR) squaring off against Government Road Stingrays (GRS). The clash will take place at Warner Park in Basseterre on Wednesday, May 21. Here's all you need to know about the MBR vs GRS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Molineaux Blue Runners have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Brownhill Dolphins by 15 runs. Government Road Stingrays, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to St. Paul's Barracudas by five wickets.

These two teams have played only one head-to-head match, which was won by Molineaux Blue Runners.

MBR vs GRS Match Details

The eighth match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will be played on May 21 at Warner Park in Basseterre at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

MBR vs GRS, 8th Match

Date and Time: 21st May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between St. Paul's Barracudas and Government Road Stingrays, where a total of 269 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

Ad

MBR vs GRS Form Guide

MBR - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

GRS - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

MBR vs GRS Probable Playing XI

MBR Playing XI

No injury updates

Jaleel Ajorn Clarke, Alex Cyril, Deantre Drew, Shirman White, Xavier Saunders, Keon Harding, Clayton Skeete, Bodgenarine Sharma, Teshawn Francis, Onaje Amory, Alvin Cyril

GRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Mikyle Louis ©, Demari Benta, Tjhari Clarke, Rasheed Eddy, Javid Edwards, Joshua Grant, Tristan Hanley, Hakeem Harvey, Tyrel Mills, Kimani Nisbett, Stephan Pascal

Ad

MBR vs GRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Louw

R Louw is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 89 runs in the last two matches. R Powell is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Ajorn

M Louis and J Ajorn are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J Ajorn is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 50 runs in the last two matches. D Benta is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

C Skeete

C Skeete and K Harding are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. C Skeete will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed nine runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches. M Miller is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Edwards

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Harvey and J Edwards. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Edwards will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He took two wickets in the last match. Z Clarke is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

MBR vs GRS match captain and vice-captain choices

C Skeete

C Skeete is one of the most crucial picks from Molineaux Blue Runners, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed nine runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.

M Miller

M Miller is another crucial pick from the Molineaux Blue Runners squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 22 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for MBR vs GRS, 8th Match

K Harding

J Edwards

J Ajorn

M Miller

C Skeete

Molineaux Blue Runners vs Government Road Stingrays Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Molineaux Blue Runners vs Government Road Stingrays Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Louw, R Powell

Ad

Batters: J Ajorn, M Louis

All-rounders: J Taylor, K Harding, C Skeete, M Miller, A Willet, K Nisbett

Bowlers: J Edwards

Molineaux Blue Runners vs Government Road Stingrays Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Louw, R Powell

Ad

Batters: J Ajorn, D Benta

All-rounders: J Taylor, K Harding, C Skeete, M Miller, K Nisbett

Bowlers: J Edwards, H Harvey

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️