MBR vs SPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025, Match 4

The fourth match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will see Molineaux Blue Runners (MBR) squaring off against Sandy Point Snappers (SPS). It will take place at Warner Park in Basseterre on Sunday, May 18. Here's all you need to know about the MBR vs SPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Molineaux Blue Runners won their last match against St. Paul's Barracudas by six wickets. They chased the target of 136 runs in 19.3 overs. Sandy Point Snappers, on the other hand, won their last match against Brownhill Dolphins by 12 runs.
These two teams have played a total of 2 matches. Both teams have won one match each.
MBR vs SPS Match Details
The 4th match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will be played on May 18 at Warner Park in Basseterre. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MBR vs SPS, 4th Match
Date and Time: 18th May 2025, 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre
Pitch Report
The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Brownhill Dolphins and Sandy Point Snappers. A total of 223 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets in a rain-affected match.
MBR vs SPS Form Guide
MBR - W
SPS - W
MBR vs SPS Probable Playing XI
MBR Playing XI
No injury updates
Jaleel Ajorn Clarke, Alex Cyril, Deantre Drew, Shirman White, Xavier Saunders, Keon Harding, Clayton Skeete, Bodgenarine Sharma, Teshawn Francis, Onaje Amory, Alvin Cyril
SPS Playing XI
No injury updates
Eirette Richards, James Cornelius, Dhari Francis, Karese Farrell, Wellton Edwards, Adrian Williams, Tyri Jeffers, Hilroy Andrew, Lyhte Browne, Jelani Joseph, Kian Pemberton, Jamali Lynch
MBR vs SPS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
R Louw
R Louw is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He smashed 68 runs in the last match. E Richards is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
J Ajorn
J Cornelius and J Ajorn are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J Ajorn is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 48 runs in the last match. D Drew is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
A Williams
A Williams and C Skeete are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Williams will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 33 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. M Miller is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
K Pemberton
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Browne and K Pemberton. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Pemberton will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He took four wickets in the last match. A Caines is another good bowler for today's match.
MBR vs SPS match captain and vice-captain choices
A Williams
A Williams is one of the most crucial picks from Molineaux Blue Runners as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 33 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.
J Ajorn
J Ajorn is one of the most crucial picks from the Molineaux Blue Runners squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and has already smashed 48 runs in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for MBR vs SPS, 4th Match
A Williams
K Pemberton
J Ajorn
M Miller
C Skeete
Molineaux Blue Runners vs Sandy Point Snappers Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Molineaux Blue Runners vs Sandy Point Snappers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: R Louw
Batters: J Ajorn, J Cornelius, D Drew
All-rounders: A Williams, J Taylor, K Harding, C Skeete, M Miller
Bowlers: L Browne, K Pemberton
Molineaux Blue Runners vs Sandy Point Snappers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: R Louw
Batters: J Ajorn, J Cornelius
All-rounders: A Williams, J Taylor, K Harding, C Skeete, M Miller, H Andrew
Bowlers: A Caines, K Pemberton
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️