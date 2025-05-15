MBR vs STB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025, Match 1

The first match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will see Molineaux Blue Runners (MBR) squaring off against St Paul’s Barracudas (STB) at the Warner Park in Basseterre on Friday, May 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MBR vs STB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Molineaux Blue Runners won the 2024 season as they defeated Sandy Point Snappers by 9 wickets. St Paul’s Barracudas, on the other hand, finished third in the 2024 season as they defeated Brownhill Dolphins by 42 runs in the third-place playoff.
These two teams have played two matches against each other. Molineaux Blue Runners have won both the matches.
MBR vs STB Match Details
The first match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will be played on May 16 at the Warner Park in Basseterre. The game is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MBR vs STB, 1st Match
Date and Time: 16th May 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre
Pitch Report
The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.
MBR vs STB Form Guide
MBR - Will be playing their first match
STB - Will be playing their first match
MBR vs STB Probable Playing XI
MBR Playing XI
No injury updates
Jacques Taylor ©, Onaje Amory, Jaleel Clarke, Zidane Clarke, Alex Cyril, De-Antre Drew, Teshawn Francis, Keon Harding, Ruve Louw, Xavier Saunders, Jerome Thomas
STB Playing XI
No injury updates
Cameron Pennyfeather ©, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kasim Challenger, Justin Amurdan, Lawshorn Bergan, Shelton Forbes, Caiden Francis, Elijah Lewis, Kaivalya Mishra, Tariq Newman, Nathan Sealy
MBR vs STB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Ajorn
J Ajorn is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. C Pluck is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
J Anderson
D Drew and J Anderson are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Anderson is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. E Lewis is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
C Skeete
R Cornwall and C Skeete are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. C Skeete will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. K Harding is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
A Cyril
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Cyril and T Newman. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Cyril will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. C Skeete is another good bowler for today's match.
MBR vs STB match captain and vice-captain choices
R Cornwall
R Cornwall is one of the most crucial picks from St Paul’s Barracudas as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.
C Skeete
C Skeete is one of the most crucial picks from the Molineaux Blue Runners squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.
5 Must-Picks for MBR vs STB, 1st Match
K Harding
C Skeete
R Cornwall
J Anderson
J Ajorn
Molineaux Blue Runners vs St Paul’s Barracudas Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Molineaux Blue Runners vs St Paul’s Barracudas Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Ajorn
Batters: J Anderson, D Drew, E Lewis
All-rounders: R Cornwall, C Skeete, K Harding, K Esdaille
Bowlers: C Skeete, A Cyril, T Newman
Molineaux Blue Runners vs St Paul’s Barracudas Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Ajorn
Batters: J Anderson, D Drew, A Johnson
All-rounders: R Cornwall, C Skeete, K Harding, K Esdaille, L Bergan
Bowlers: A Cyril, T Newman
