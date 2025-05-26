MBR vs STB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will see Molineaux Blue Runners (MBR) squaring off against St Paul’s Barracudas (STB) at the Warner Park in Basseterre on Monday, May 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MBR vs STB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Molineaux Blue Runners have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match against Brownhill Dolphins by 10 wickets. St. Paul's Barracudas, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches. They won their last match against Sandy Point Snappers by two wickets in a rain affected match.

These two teams have played a total of three matches. Molineaux Blue Runners have won all the matches.

MBR vs STB Match Details

The 14th match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will be played on May 26 at the Warner Park in Basseterre. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MBR vs STB, 14th Match

Date and Time: 26th May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Sandy Point Snappers and St. Paul's Barracudas, where a total of 284 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets in a rain affected match.

MBR vs STB Form Guide

MBR - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

STB - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

MBR vs STB Probable Playing XI

MBR Playing XI

No injury updates

Bodgenarine Sharma, Ruve Lowe (wk), Jaleel Clarke, Matthew Miller, Jacques Taylor ©, Keon Harding, Clayton Skeete, Alvin Cyril, Christanja Carey, De-Antre Drew, Zidane Clarke

STB Playing XI

No injury updates

Shelton Forbes, Carlton Pluck (wk), Cameron Pennyfeather ©, Nathan Sealy, Anderson Amurdan, Kaivalya Mishra, Kavon Esdaille, Tariq Newman, Elijah Lewis, Kasim Challenger, Lawshorn Bergan

MBR vs STB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Louw

R Louw is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 144 runs in the last four matches. S Forbes is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Carey

C Carey and J Ajorn are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. C Carey is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 107 runs in the last four matches. J Anderson is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

K Harding

K Harding and C Pennyfeather are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. K Harding will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 44 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last four matches. N Sealy is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Mishra

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Mishra and B Sharma. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Mishra will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has smashed 20 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last five matches. C Skeete is another good bowler for today's match.

MBR vs STB match captain and vice-captain choices

C Pennyfeather

C Pennyfeather is one of the most crucial picks from St Paul’s Barracudas as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 180 runs and taken three wickets in the last five matches of the tournament.

K Harding

K Harding is one of the most crucial picks from the Molineaux Blue Runners squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 44 runs and taken eight wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for MBR vs STB, 14th Match

K Harding

C Skeete

C Pennyfeather

N Sealy

M Miller

Molineaux Blue Runners vs St Paul’s Barracudas Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Molineaux Blue Runners vs St Paul’s Barracudas Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Louw

Batters: J Ajorn, C Carey

All-rounders: K Harding, C Pennyfeather, N Sealy, M Miller

Bowlers: C Skeete, B Sharma, K Challenger, K Mishra

Molineaux Blue Runners vs St Paul’s Barracudas Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Louw

Batters: C Carey

All-rounders: K Harding, C Pennyfeather, N Sealy, M Miller, A Cyril, J Taylor

Bowlers: C Skeete, B Sharma, K Mishra

