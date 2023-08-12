MBT vs AQY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JCL T20, Match 5

The 5th match of the JCL T20 will see Men in Blue Tokyo (MBT) squaring off against Alpha Quashers Yokohama (AQY) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, August 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MBT vs AQY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

It will be interesting to witness the performance of both teams in their first appearance of the tournament. Nevertheless, Alpha Quashers Yokohama have various in-form players who can help them win the tournament.

MBT vs AQY Match Details

The 5th match of the JCL T20 will be played on August 12 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MBT vs AQY, Match 5

Date and Time: 12th August 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

MBT vs AQY Form Guide

MBT - Will be playing their first match

AQY - Will be playing their first match

MBT vs AQY Probable Playing XI

MBT Playing XI

No injury updates

Bhubanendra Mishra (wk), Abhipray Deewan, Vishal Patel-I, Akash Shastri, Narendra Dharajiya, Raja Jayaram, Ankit Panwar, Gurdeep Dua, Ashish Kumar Jaiswal, Avatar Avi Singh, Vivek Singh

AQY Playing XI

No injury updates

Vimal Parshad (wk), Madhavan Rajendran, Rohit Kesari, Aditya Phadke, Prathick Kulothungan, Maria Joseph, Wasim Khan, Ranil Wigesinghe, Rajesh Kumar, Yash Wagh, Jojy George

MBT vs AQY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Prasad

V Prasad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Krishnan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Rajendran

V Patel and M Rajendran are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Deewan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Kulothungan

M Joseph and P Kulothungan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Panwar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Veeraraghavan and A Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Perulmalsamy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MBT vs AQY match captain and vice-captain choices

P Kulothungan

P Kulothungan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Joseph

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Joseph as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for MBT vs AQY, Match 5

M Joseph

M Rajendran

P Kulothungan

A Panwar

A Kumar

Men in Blue Tokyo vs Alpha Quashers Yokohama Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Men in Blue Tokyo vs Alpha Quashers Yokohama Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Prasad, D Krishnan

Batters: V Patel, M Rajendran, A Deewan

All-rounders: A Panwar, P Kulothungan (vc), M Joseph (c)

Bowlers: A Kumar, V Perumalsamy, J Veeraraghavan

Men in Blue Tokyo vs Alpha Quashers Yokohama Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Prasad

Batters: V Patel, M Rajendran (vc)

All-rounders: A Panwar, P Kulothungan (c), M Joseph, G Dua, W Khan

Bowlers: A Kumar, V Perumalsamy, J Veeraraghavan