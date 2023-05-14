MCC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, 1st Semifinal

The first semifinal of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see Muthoot Microfin (MCC) square off against AGORC (AGR) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday (May 14). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MCC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Muthoot have won four of their last eight games, while AGORC have won seven of their last eight. Muthoot will give it their all to win the game, but AGORC are expected to prevail.

MCC vs AGR Match Details

The first semifinal of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 14 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha at 9:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MCC vs AGR, 1st Semifinal

Date and Time: May 14, 2023; 9:30 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between Athreya Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club saw 252 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

MCC vs AGR Form Guide

MCC - Won four of their last eight games

AGR - Won seven of their last eight games

MCC vs AGR Probable Playing XIs

MCC

No injury update

Sanjay Raj, Akash Pillai, Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Gireesh PG (C), Nikhil S, Harikrishnan MU, Anoop G, Balu Babu, Jerin PS, Vinod P V (wk), Harikrishnan R

AGR

No injury update

Akhil M S, V Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Sachin Mohan, Sachin Baby (C), Arjun AK (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Jineesh PM, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil KG, Basil NP

MCC vs AGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A C Pillai

Pillai is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. Rahul P is another good pick.

Batters

S Raj

S Sanjeev and Raj are the two best batter picks. A V played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Baby

H MU and Baby are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Nikhil M is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Chandran

The top bowler picks are S V Samson and Anthaf PU. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Chandran is another good pick.

MCC vs AGR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Baby

Baby bats in the top order and completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 331 points in the last four games.

Anthaf PU

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Anthaf the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and bowls at the death. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 380 points in the last six games.

Five Must-Picks for MCC vs AGR, 1st Semifinal

S V Samson

Anthaf PU

S Baby

A C Pillai

H MU

Muthoot Microfin vs AGORC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Muthoot Microfin vs AGORC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A C Pillai, Rahul P

Batters: S Raj

All-rounders: Nikhil M, H MU, S Baby, A MS

Bowlers: S V Samson, Anthaf PU, Anoop G, S Babu

Muthoot Microfin vs AGORC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A C Pillai, Rahul P

Batters: S Sanjeev

All-rounders: Nikhil M, H MU, S Baby, A MS

Bowlers: S V Samson, Anthaf PU, Anoop G, M Krishnan

