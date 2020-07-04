MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 5th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MCC vs BRG match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4.

Brno Rangers take on Moravian CC in Match 5 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

Match 5 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 sees the Brno Rangers taking on Moravian CC at the Brno Cricket Ground. Both teams had contrasting experiences on Day 1.

While Brno Rangers did taste victory with a good bowling performance against the Brno Raptors, Moravian CC were thumped by both the Raptors and Raiders.

The Rangers are the overwhelming favourites for this encounter as they eye a top three finish in the league table. However, Moravian CC can't be taken lightly with the Vineesh Njarekkattil-led side having nothing to lose on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Moravian CC

Syed Abdul-Wahab, Shiv Ramamurthy, Jitesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Sandip Singh, Manu Paul, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Om Sharma, Prem Yadav, Titto Poulose, John Jacob, Sunil Ambar, Anil Paul, Felix Irudayadhasan, Ashkar Naduparambil, Jobi Samuel, Subin George and Zainul Abid

Brno Rangers

Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Anthony Francis, Saquib Sadiq, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Sumsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari and Arun Mathew

Predicted Playing XIs

Moravian CC

S Ramamurthy, A Paul, O Sharma, S Abdul Wahab, P Yadav, S Singh, S Ambar, Y Sahani, B Njarekkattil, J Samuel and F Irudayadhasan

Brno Rangers

U Gunathilake, D Steyn, S Banerjee, S Sadiq, A Francis, N Ahmed, T Kanhya Lal, R Ali, S Basu, V Padigala and S Tiwari

Match Details:

Match: Moravian CC vs Brno Ranger

Date: 5th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground, Brno

Pitch Report

As seen on Saturday, the pitch looks to be good for bowling with scores of around 70 being considered par for the course.

The bowlers were aided with swing and variable bounce also kept the batsmen on their toes. Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, there shouldn't be any interruptions to the game.

Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Steyn, S Banerjee, S Sadiq, S Singh, N Ahmed, A Paul, O Sharma, R Ali, S Basu, S Ambar and J Samuel

Captain: S Sadiq, Vice-Captain: A Paul

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Steyn, S Banerjee, S Sadiq, S Singh, T Kanhya Lal, A Paul, O Sharma, S Tiwari, S Basu, S Ambar and F Irudayadhasan

Captain: A Paul, Vice-Captain: S Banerjee