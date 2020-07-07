MCC vs DIC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 7th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MCC vs DIC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening take on Marsta CC in Match 10 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The final ECS T10 Stockholm game of the day features a blockbuster encounter between Djurgardens IF Cricketforening and Marsta CC.

Marsta CC weren't scheduled to play on Monday, although they have their task cut out with three games on Day 2. Their final match pits them against Djurgardens, who won their only game so far against the Stockholm Super Kings.

Djurgardens will look to sustain their momentum with another win in the tournament, although Marsta are well and truly capable of pulling off an upset on Tuesday.

With the stage set for both teams, we can expect a highly entertaining game in Stockholm, much to the delight of Dream11 enthusiasts.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'Connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

Advertisement

Marsta CC

Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman

Predicted Playing XIs

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

R Robbins, W Boshoff, M O'Connor, A Dubey, D Nissila, S Choudhry, A Bukhari, L Karlsson, S Conein, P Shukla and J Taylor

Marsta CC

W Anis, U Muzamal, D Jahanzeb, M Aslam, S Ullah, U Arif, Q Ilyas, F Iqbal, B Momand, K Ali and P Rehman

Match Details

Match: Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Marsta CC

Date: 7th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides with some rain on the forecast for Tuesday as well. However, at least a shortened game should take place at the Karsby Cricket Center, with both the batsmen and bowlers getting some help from the surface.

The slow outfield should aid the bowlers, who will be critical to the outcome of this game. 70-75 represents a decent total, with both teams likely to opt against chasing upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MCC vs DIC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Boshoff, W Anis, R Robbins, M O'Connor, U Muzamal, A Dubey, S Choudhry, S Ullah, S Conein, B Momand and F Iqbal

Captain: A Dubey, Vice-Captain: S Conein

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Boshoff, W Anis, D Nissila, M O'Connor, D Jahanzaeb, A Dubey, S Choudhry, S Ullah, S Conein, B Momand and K Ali

Captain: S Conein, Vice-Captain: S Ullah