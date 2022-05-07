MCC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 13

The Masters Cricket Club (MCC) will take on the Eranakulam Cricket Club (ENC) in the 13th match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday, 7 May.

The Masters Cricket Club, who will be starting their campaign today, will be keen to get off to a winning start. Meanwhile, Eranakulam Cricket Club lost their opener at the hands of the Swantons Cricket Club by 53 runs.

MCC vs ENC Probable Playing 11 today

Masters Cricket Club: Bharath Soorya M (wk), Padmanabhan Prasanth, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Vaisakh Chandran, Ananthakrishanan J, Niranjan V Dev, Krishna Prasad, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Fazil Fanoos, KK Jiyas.

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Arjun Aji (c), Akash C Pillai (wk), Anand Sagar, Anuj Jotin, Anandhu Sunil, Gireesh PG, Bovas M Justin, Jerin PS, Anand Joseph, Harikrishan MU, Adithya Vinod.

Match Details

MCC vs ENC, 13th Match, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 7th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha generally favors the batters. But while the new ball might offer some assistance to the pacers, the spinners could also find some turn as the match progresses.

Today’s MCC vs ENC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Akash C Pillai smashed a 43-ball 70 with the aid of seven fours and four sixes in the last game.

Batter

Sijomon Joseph can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. He is capable of scoring quick runs in addition to taking wickets.

All-rounder

Anuj Jotin made an all-round impact in the first game, scoring 31 runs and returning with figures of 1/20.

Bowlers

Vishweshwar A Suresh is a wicket-taking bowler who is also capable of bowling economical spells.

Top 5 best players to pick in MCC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction Team

Akash C Pillai (ENC)

Anuj Jotin (ENC)

Sijomon Joseph (MTC)

Ananthakrishanan J (MTC)

Vishweshwar A Suresh (MTC)

MCC vs ENC Dream 11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Masters Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akash C Pillai, Rohan Kunnummal, Vaisakh Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Aji, Ananthakrishanan J, Bovas M Justin, Anuj Jotin, Krishna Prasad, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Jerin PS.

Captain: Anuj Jotin. Vice-captain: Sijomon Joseph.

Dream11 Team for Masters Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bharath Soorya M, Akash C Pillai, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Aji, Gireesh PG, Ananthakrishanan J, Anuj Jotin, Fazil Fanoos, Vishweshwar A Suresh, KK Jiyas, Jerin PS.

Captain: Ananthakrishanan. J Vice-captain: Arjun Aji.

Edited by Samya Majumdar