MCC vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Milan Match - April 7th, 2021

Fresh Tropical will lock horns with Milan Cricket Club in the 11th game of the ECS T10 Milan at the Milan Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Fresh Tropical have had a great start to their ECS T10 Milan campaign, defeating Milan United comprehensively by 25 runs in their opening fixture.

Milan Cricket Club, on the other hand, were comprehensively beaten by Albano in their opening ECS T10 Milan game. They will look to bounce back against Fresh Tropical on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Milan Cricket Club: Alex Desai (c), Khurram Shahzad, Syed Ali Rizvi, Gurmail Singh, Mian Abdul Wadood, Sansala Sonal Perera, Kaushik Bhuva, Rishabh Jain, Muhib Khan, Nand Kumar Kurup, Andrea Lanzoni, Pavan Madusha Madduma wellala, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma wellala, Chamath Hansaka Bandujeewa Madduma Wellala, Indy Pandit, Harmish Prajapati, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Pramod Kumar Sudida, Vijay Thareja, Yuvrajsinh Mahendrasinh Vashi, Divyajit Vashi, Navod Dilanka Warnakulasuriya Croos

Fresh Tropical

Bilal Hamid, Abdul Wahab, Amir Sharif, Bilal Aslam, Fahad Baqar, Hassan Jamil, Imran Muhammad, Mahash Javed, Qasim Muhammad, Shahzad Sarwar, Sikander Abbas, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool, Sadam Hussain, Suliman Hakimi, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Arslan Shahid, Hameed Farhan, Hassan Taseer, Jawad Sarwar

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Milan Cricket Club: Pavan Madusha Madduma (wk), Alex Desai (c), Syed Ali Rizvi, Gurmail Singh, Khurram Shahzad, Rishabh Jain, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma wellala, Kaushik Bhuva, Divyajit Vashi, Harmish Prajapati, Muhib Khan

Fresh Tropical

A Shahid, M Javed, I Muhammad, A Sharif, B Aslam, F Malik, Z Naqvi, S Abbas, Z Cheema, B Nawaz and S Hakimi

Match Details

Match: Milan Cricket Club vs Fresh Tropical, Match 11

Date & Time: 7th April 2021, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report:

Although the pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground generally favors the batsmen, the bowlers can also benefit if they bowl the right line and length. Another high-scoring ECS T10 Milan game is on the cards on Wednesday.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion (MCC vs FT)

MCC vs FT Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Milan

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Pramod Kumar Sudida, Ammar Rasool, Mahash Javed, Amir Sharif, Zain Naqvi, Kaushik Bhuva, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Jamil, Bilal Hamid Mohammad, Muhib Khan, Nand Kumar Kurup

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Zain Naqvi

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Advertisement

Pramod Kumar Sudida, Ammar Rasool, Alex Desai, Amir Sharif, Zain Naqvi, Kaushik Bhuva, Mohammad Imran, Sansala Sonal Perera, Bilal Hamid Mohammad, Muhib Khan, Zahid Cheema

Captain: Mohammad Imran. Vice-captain: Zahid Cheema