MCC vs MKCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malmo Match - Aug 4th, 2020

The Malmo Kings are back in action as they play their second game of the day against a robust Malmohus side in Malmo.

The Malmo Kings got off to a good start with a win against Helsingborg but succumbed to Karlskrona later in the day. On the other hand, Malmohus had no trouble as they won both their games. They are the hot favourites for this game given their superior batting quality, but they will have an eye on the Kings, who have shown glimpses of what they are capable of with both bat and ball.

With two valuable points up for grabs, we can expect an entertaining game between the two sides on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Malmohus Cricket Club

Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohlén, Shailesh Patel, Narendar Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf and Aakash Kothandan.

Malmo Kings Cricket Club

Bilal Shirzad, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, Sedik Sahak, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Shahid Aslam, Pasal J Mohammad, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Khaled Safi and Rahim Safi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Malmohus Cricket Club

A Khan, R Ashraf, S Khairnar, D Malhotra, V Krashak, S Pattanaik, S Nord, U Safi, N Madhavan, A Rajput and F Muneer

Malmo Kings Cricket Club

P Mohammad, J Mushtaq, M Safi, C Hussain, S Aslam, Z Muzaffar, A Shirzad, Z Sahak, S Sahak, M Yosefz and B Shirzad

Match Details

Match: Malmohus Cricket Club vs Malmo Kings Cricket Club

Date: 4th August 2020, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Linhamnsfaltet, Malmo

Pitch Report

A competitive clash between bat and ball awaits in Malmo on Tuesday. While the relatively smaller dimensions of the ground aid the batsmen, the bowlers should have a significant say in the proceedings owing to the bowler-friendly conditions. Either side will be eyeing a total of at least 80, which represents a par score at this venue.

ECS T10 Malmo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ashraf, S Aslam, D Malhotra, J Mushtaq, Z Sahak, S Nord, Z Muzaffar, A Shirzad, F Muneer, A Rajput and N Madhavan

Captain: D Malhotra, Vice-Captain: S Nord

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ashraf, M Safi, D Malhotra, J Mushtaq, Z Sahak, S Nord, Z Muzaffar, A Shirzad, F Muneer, C Hussain and N Madhavan

Captain: S Nord, Vice-Captain: Z Muzaffar