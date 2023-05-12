MCC vs PAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 29

The 29th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see the Muthoot Microfin (MCC) square off against the Pataudi Cricket Club (PAU) at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha in Kerala on Saturday, May 13. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MCC vs PAU Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Muthoot Mircofin have played five matches in the tournament and have won three of them. They are currently second in the points table and will be looking to win the match to maintain their stronghold in the top half of the table.

The Pataudi Cricket Club, on the other hand, have played four matches in the tournament and have managed to win three of them. They too are in the second spot in the points table for their group. So, Pataudi Cricket Club will also be looking to win and maintain their position in the top half of the table.

MCC vs PAY Match Details

The 29th game of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 13 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha in Kerala. The match will commence at 9.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MCC vs PAU, Match 29, KCA Club Championship T20

Date and Time: May 12, 2023, Thursday; 9.30 am IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

MCC vs PAU Probable Playing XIs

MCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MCC Probable Playing XI

A C Pillai, Vinod PV, S Sanjeev, S Raj, A Alias, Gireesh PG, Nikhil M, H MU, B Babu, P Jerin, and Anoop G.

PAU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PAU Probable Playing XI

Tejas CM, N Sunny, AM Anu, M Aslam, A Amal, A Muhammad, R Sharma, P Raj, B Naryanan, Ajayghosh NS, and B Raj S.

MCC vs PAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

AC Pillai

AC Pillai jas looked in fine touch with the bat in this tournament. He has scored runs consistently and that makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper's category for this match.

Batter

N Sunny

Batting in the top order, N Sunny has been the man carrying the batting of his team in the tournament. He has been very consistent and that makes him a great pick from the batters category.

All-rounder

Nikhil M

Nikhil has been contributing to the team with both the bat and the ball. His ability to change the course of a match with either of his trades makes him a brilliant choice for the match.

Bowler

P Raj

P Raj has been in decent wicket-taking form in this tournament. His ability to pick up wickets on a consistent basis makes Raj a good choice from the bowlers section.

MCC vs PAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Nikhil M

Nikhil has been in good form with both the bat and the ball this tournament. He has scored important runs and also picked up crucial wickets. His consistent all-round form in recent times makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

H MU

Harikirshan MU has been in good all-round form in this tournament. He is a consistent performer and that makes him a safe bet to take as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for MCC vs PAU, Match 29

A C Pillai

N Sunny

Nikhil M

Harikrishan MU

P Raj

MCC vs PAU Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. It will have good bounce and towards the later stages might help the spinners. The top-order batters will be great picks for the match.

MCC vs PAU Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: AC Pillai

Batters: S Sanjeev, N Sunny

All-rounders: Harikrishan MU, Nikhil M, A Muhammad

Bowlers: B Narayanan, Ajayghosh

MCC vs PAU Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: AC Pillai

Batters: S Sanjeev, N Sunny

All-rounders: Harikrishan MU, Nikhil M, A Muhammad

Bowlers: B Narayanan, Ajayghosh

