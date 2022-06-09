MCC vs PRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 32

The Moravian (MCC) will take on the Prague Spartans (PRS) in the 32nd match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Thursday.

The Moravian is one of the weakest sides in the entire competition. They managed to win just one of their six matches last season. They were also defeated by the Prague Spartans in a recent match by 49 runs and are at the bottom of the table with just two points.

Meanwhile, the Prague Spartans managed to win four of their six matches last season. They suffered a defeat in their most recent fixture against the Prague Tigers by 15 runs and are second in the table with eight points.

MCC vs PRS Probable Playing 11 Today

MCC XI

Sunil Ambar, Vignesh Surendran, Prem Yadav, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Aamir Husain, Jobi Samuel, Vinay Misra, Om Sharma, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Dheeraj Thakur, Brajendra Gupta

PRS XI

Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Jinnu Panilet, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Neeraj Tyagi, Prem Nandivada, Suhaib Wani, Vineet Mahajan, Naveen Gunasekaran, Kasi Balakrishnan, Farooq Shaik

Match Details

MCC vs PRT, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: 09 June 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have an edge for most of the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides would like to bat first here.

Today’s MCC vs PRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Thakur is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order. He has scored 136 runs in six matches.

Batters

O Sharma is a great player to have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side as he can contribute on multiple fronts. He has scored 54 runs and has also taken four wickets.

K Venkataswamy is expected to get back to his very best. He has been underwhelming in recent matches and has scored 86 runs so far.

All-rounders

S Sengupta is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is the top-scorer for his side with 97 runs at a strike rate of 161.66. He has also scalped eight wickets at an average of 9.75. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your MCC vs PRS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

N Mishra has done more than a decent job with the ball in hand. He has taken two wickets so far and will be looking to add more victims.

Top 5 best players to pick in MCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction team

S Sengupta (PRS) – 428 points

N Gunasekaran (PRS) – 322 points

O Sharma (MCC) – 230 points

P Yadav (MCC) – 188 points

V Surendran (MCC) – 176 points

Important stats for MCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction team

S Sengupta: 97 runs and eight wickets

N Gunasekaran: 24 runs and eight wickets

O Sharma: 54 runs and four wickets

P Yadav: 10 runs and five wickets

V Surendran: 55 runs and 3 wickets

MCC vs PRS Dream11 Prediction Today

MCC vs PRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Mehta, D Thakur, O Sharma, V Surendran, K Venkataswamy, S Sengupta, N Gunasekaran, P Yadav, N Mishra, N Tyagi, P Bhalodiya

Captain: S Sengupta, Vice-Captain: O Sharma

MCC vs PRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Mehta, D Thakur, O Sharma, V Surendran, K Venkataswamy, S Sengupta, P Yadav, N Mishra, N Tyagi, P Bhalodiya, V Kumar

Captain: V Surendran, Vice-Captain: P Yadav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far