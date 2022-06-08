MCC vs PRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022, Match 34

Moravian (MCC) will take on the Prague Spartans (PRS) in the 34th match of the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Wednesday, 8 June.

Moravian are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one win from four games. They are currently in the midst of a three-match losing run. The Prague Spartans, meanwhile, are second in the standings with a win-loss record of 3-1. They will move to the top of the table if they beat Moravian.

MCC vs PRS Probable Playing 11 today

Moravian: Dheeraj Thakur (wk), Vignesh Surendran, Aamir Husain, Om Sharma (c), Akshay Babu, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Brajendra Gupta, Prem Yadav, Kishan Kamble, Sunil Ambar, Neeraj Mishra.

Prague Spartans: Satyajit Sengupta, Naveen Gunasekaran, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy (c), Jinnu Panilet, Sagar Reddy, Varun Mehta (wk), Aditya Rayaprolu, Parth Bhalodiya, Suhaib Wani, Neeraj Tyagi.

Match Details

MCC vs PRS, 34th Match, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022

Date & Time: June 8th 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague generally favors the batters. With high-scoring encounters being common at the venue, we can expect another run-fest today.

Today’s MCC vs PRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dheeraj Thakur has amassed 51 runs in three innings and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Batter

Om Sharma has scored 54 runs in addition to taking four wickets in the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022.

All-rounders

Naveen Gunasekaran has been in magnificent form with the ball, picking up eight wickets at an economy of 5.85.

Satyajit Sengupta has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball, scoring 61 runs in three innings and taking six wickets.

Bowler

Neeraj Tyagi has two wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in MCC vs PRS Dream11 Prediction Team

Naveen Gunasekaran (PRS): 322 points

Satyajit Sengupta (PRS): 291 points

Om Sharma (MCC): 226 points

Sagar Reddy (PRS): 190 points

Prem Yadav (MCC): 138 points

Important stats for MCC vs PRS Dream11 Prediction Team

Satyajit Sengupta: 61 runs & 6 wickets

Naveen Gunasekaran: 8 wickets

Om Sharma: 54 runs & 4 wickets

Prem Yadav: 4 wickets

MCC vs PRS Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022)

Dream11 Team for Moravian vs Prague Spartans - ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Thakur, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Jinnu Panilet, Om Sharma, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveen Gunasekaran, Sagar Reddy, Prem Yadav, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi, Neeraj Mishra.

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta. Vice-captain: Om Sharma.

Dream11 Team for Moravian vs Prague Spartans - ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dheeraj Thakur, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Om Sharma, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveen Gunasekaran, Sagar Reddy, Prem Yadav, Neeraj Tyagi, Sunil Ambar, Neeraj Mishra

Captain: Naveen Gunasekaran. Vice-captain: Om Sharma.

