MCC vs PRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 28

The Moravian CC (MCC) will take on the Prague Tigers (PRT) in Match 28 of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Monday, June 6. The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague will host this contest.

After a disappointing season the previous year, the Prague Tigers have been positive and picked up some good results to start this year's tournament. They have won both of their games so far, defeating Vinohrady by seven wickets and the Prague Barbarians by 26 runs. They will want to keep their winning streak going and strengthen their chances of making the playoffs.

Following their inaugural game against the Prague Barbarians, Moravian CC will head directly into this game, hoping to pick up a win.

MCC vs PRT Probable Playing 11 Today

MCC XI

Akshay Babu, Om Sharma, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Shri Ramamurthy, Aamir Hussain, Prem Yadav, Kishan Padiyath, Sunil Amber, Jobi Samuel, Gopal Sisodiya, Vignesh Surendran.

PRT XI

Imran Butt, Sahadat Hossain, GM Hasanat, Alamin Hossain, Ujjal Hossain, Sakibul Tanim, Rasel Miah, Al Mahmud (c), Ajhar Alam, Sonjit Halder, Tanzir Hasan (wk)

Match Details

Match: MCC vs PRT, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 28.

Date and Time: June 06, 2022, 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

Since it's a flat pitch, batters will have the edge for most of the match at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 84 runs.

Today’s MCC vs PRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tanzir Hasan: He is a safe bet for your Dream11 fantasy team wicketkeeper spot. Hasan can also contribute valuable runs with the bat in the middle order.

Batter

Imran Butt: He is a technically sound batter who has gotten off to some good starts early in his innings. However, Butt has been unable to convert them into big numbers, scoring 25 and 19 runs in two games, respectively. He's due for a big game and is expected to deliver in this one.

All-rounder

Sahadat Hossain: Hossain has produced impressive numbers with both the bat and the ball, scoring 54 runs at an average of 27 and taking one wicket in two games. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this contest.

Bowler

Ajhar Alam: Alam is expected to lead his side's bowling unit once more, having taken one wicket at an average of 7.50 in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MCC vs PRT Dream11 prediction team

Sakibul Tanim (Prague Tigers).

GM Hasanat (Prague Tigers).

Kishan Padiyath (Moravian CC).

Sonjit Halder (Prague Tigers).

Jobi Samuel (Moravian CC).

Important stats for MCC vs PRT Dream11 prediction team

MD Miah: Two wickets and one run in two games.

Sonjit Halder: Two wickets in two games.

AL Mahmud: Six runs and three wickets in two matches.

MCC vs PRT Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Moravian CC vs Prague Tigers Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tanzir Hasan, Rasel Miah, Om Sharma, Imran Butt, Al Mahmud, Aamir Hussain, Prem Yadav, Sahadat Hossain, Sonjit Halder, Sunil Amber, Ajhar Alam.

Captain: Sahadat Hossain | Vice-Captain: Al Mahmud.

Moravian CC vs Prague Titans Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tanzir Hasan, Rasel Miah, Om Sharma, Imran Butt, Al Mahmud, Aamir Hussain, Prem Yadav, Sahadat Hossain, Sonjit Halder, Jobi Samuel, Ajhar Alam.

Captain: Al Mahmud | Vice-Captain: Sahadat Hossain.

