MCC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 10th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MCC vs SCC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Marsta CC take on SaltsJobaden CC in the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

Match 24 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League features a third-place play-off between Marsta CC and SaltsJobaden. Both teams suffered in the semi-final as they failed to defend reasonable targets against Nacka and Djurgardens.

While both teams have shown glimpses of consistency over the last few days, Marsta CC is the favourite heading into this encounter with Waqas Haider in hot form. With pride on the line, both teams should give their best efforts as they look to end their campaign on a high at the expense of one another.

Squads to choose from

Marsta CC

Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman

SaltsJobaden Cricket Club

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer

Predicted Playing XIs

Marsta CC

W Haider, H Mehmood, A Ullah, S Ullah, F Waqas, A Raza, Z Ali, K Ali, A Khawaja, S Khan and A Loan

SaltsJobaden Club

S Ali, F Shah, K Alam, R Khan, K Mehmood, A Ali, M Munir, S Zeb, J Ahmad, I Ullah and Q Rashid

Match Details

Match: Marsta CC vs SaltsJobaden Cricket Club

Date: 10th July 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with a hint of swing on offer for the pacers. While variable bounce off the pitch also plays into their hands, the batsman haven't been troubled too often with a couple of scores over 100 being chased over the last few days. Expect another high-scoring track with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MCC vs SCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Shah, A Ullah, F Waqas, A Khawaja, H Mehmood, W Haider, K Alam, S Zeb, K Ali, A Raza and Q Rashid

Captain: Khurshed Alam, Vice-Captain: Hamid Mehmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Shah, A Ullah, F Waqas, R Khan, H Mehmood, W Haider, K Alam, S Zeb, K Ali, A Raza and K Mahmood

Captain: Hamid Mehmood, Vice-Captain: Waqas Haider