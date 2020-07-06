MCC vs VAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 7th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MCC vs VAR match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020

Marsta CC takes on Varmdo CC in Match 6 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The first ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League game on Tuesday has two new sides taking centre stage as Marsta CC takes on Varmdo CC at the Karsby Cricket Center.

Both teams would be looking to begin their campaign with a win, although that might not be as straightforward as it sounds.

While Marsta has a good batting unit in place, they will have to be wary of Varmdo's strength in bowling. With both sides looking to steal a march on the other, we are in for an exciting game in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Marsta CC

Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman

Varmdo CC

Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamuddin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagul and Khaled Anwar

Predicted Playing XIs

Marsta CC

W Anis, U Muzamal, D Jahanzeb, M Aslam, S Ullah, U Arif, Q Ilyas, F Iqbal, B Momand, K Ali and P Rehman

Varmdo CC

J Ahmadzai, I Nazir, S Momand, A Rahman, N Akhlaqi, I Rahman, K Aziz, I Orya, F Khan, K Anwar and N Sanagul

Match Details

Match: Marsta CC vs Varmdo CC

Date: 7th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the sides with the bowlers also getting some help from the surface.

While the relatively smaller boundaries play into the batsmen's hands, the bowlers will look to cramp their counterparts for room.

100 should be a competitive total on this pitch with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss so far in the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MCC vs VAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Ahmadzai, D Jahanzeb, I Nazir, M Aslam, U Muzamal, K Aziz, N Akhlaqi, S Ullah, I Orya, K Anwar and N Sanagul

Captain: N Akhlaqi, Vice-Captain: D Jahanzeb

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Ahmadzai, D Jahanzeb, I Nazir, M Aslam, U Muzamal, W Anis, N Akhlaqi, S Ullah, I Orya, K Anwar and K Ali.

Captain: N Akhlaqi, Vice-Captain: I Orya