MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cartaxo Match - Sept 24th, 2020

The final league fixture of the ECS T10 Cartaxo League has Malo CC Vilamoura taking on Amigos CC Ansiao at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in this tournament so far. While Amigos CC have won a couple of games in their campaign, Malo CC Vilamoura are placed at the top of the table with three wins in four games. However, their previous game ended in a disheartening loss to Royal CC Lisbon, which might give Amigos CC Ansiao a glimmer of hope.

While they are the underdogs heading into this game, Amigos CC have done well of late with their bowling unit in fine form. However, they will have to be at their absolute best against a Malo CC side who would be looking to get back to winning ways in what should be an entertaining game.

Squads to choose from

Amigos CC Ansiao

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

Malo CC Vilamoura

Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Amigos CC Ansiao

A Winter, J Zinkus, R Raghu, H Khoba, R Reddy, J Khan, A Dudfield, C Redhead, G Bullock, C Worth and P Stubbs

Malo CC Vilamoura

J Popat, M Adnan, Y Sabir, M Shahid, Z Shah, A Zaib, A Ikram, A Mehmood, S Maisam, S Ali Mehdi and S Mian

Match Details

Match: Amigos CC Ansiao vs Malo CC Vilamoura

Date: 24th September 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games, the pitch has been a belter, with 100 being a bare minimum on this surface. However, the bowlers have enjoyed some success of late with the pitch slowing down a bit.

Despite the spinners getting some turn, the batsmen should feel at ease against them, especially with the shorter boundaries coming into play. With the conditions unlikely to change much during the game, both teams should opt to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Raghu, J Popat, M Adnan, Y Sabir, H Khoba, A Zaib, J Zinkus, A Ikram, A Winter, A Mehmood and S Maisam

Captain: M Adnan, Vice-Captain: A Winter

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Raghu, J Popat, M Adnan, Y Sabir, C Redhead, A Zaib, J Zinkus, Z Shah, A Winter, A Mehmood and S Maisam

Captain: A Mehmood, Vice-Captain: M Adnan