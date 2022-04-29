MCS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Pre Quarter-Final 2

Machos CC will take on Dubai Aviators in the second pre quarter-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Machos CC come into this match after losing their previous game by eight runs. Arshad Mohammed and Ronnie Thomas have been the key players for them.

Meanwhile, Dubai Aviators witnessed a disappointing performance from the bowling unit in their previous match, which they ended up losing by 96 runs. Ahsan Shahzad and Muhammad Naeem will be the ones to watch out for the Dubai Aviators.

MCS vs DUA Probable Playing 11s Today

MCS XI

Renji John (c), Abdul Majeed, Adeel Rana, Amal Raj, Anil Pillai, Arshad Mohammed, Ashraf Malik, Muhammed Fazil, Rajesh Vasundaran, Ronnie Thomas (wk), Vishnu Anirudhan

DUA XI

Mohammed Shihan Faris, Chetan Rane (c), Azlam Azeez (wk), Sourav Shah, Sihab Mohammed, Rohit Sharma, Rajaram Subedi, Syed Zeeshan Qadri, Rahul Kataria, Saraansh Jain, Tarique Shafi

Match Details

MCS vs DUA, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Pre-Quarter Final 2

Date and Time: April 29, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s MCS vs DUA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Thomas is the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has batted at a strike rate of 135.14 and has amassed 50 runs.

Batters

A Rana has been leading from the front with his performances with the bat. He has scored 43 runs so far this season.

All-rounders

A Shahzad is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has managed 92 runs in three games at an average of 46. Shahzad will be a great multiplier choice for your MCS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

F Khan is expected to lead the bowling unit for his team. He has scalped two wickets in two matches and will be looking to wreak more havoc here.

Top 5 best players to pick in MCS vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

A Shahzad (DUA) – 182 points

A Malik (MCS) – 98 points

A Rana (MCS) – 86 points

R Thomas (MCS) – 81 points

F Khan (DUA) – 74 points

Important stats for MCS vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

A Shahzad: 92 runs

A Malik: 42 runs and 1 wicket

R Thomas: 50 runs

F Khan: 2 wickets

MCS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Today

MCS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Thomas, A Azeez, A Rana, R Menzes, W Hussain, A Shahzad, A Malik, M Arif, F Khan, J Abdul Jabbar, R John

Captain: A Shahzad Vice-Captain: A Malik

MCS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Thomas, A Azeez, A Rana, R Menzes, W Hussain, A Shahzad, A Malik, M Arif, F Khan, F Khan, R John

Captain: R Thomas Vice-Captain: F Khan

