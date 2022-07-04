MCS vs SVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League T20 2022, Match 26

The Michigan Cricket Stars (MCS) will take on the Silicon Valley Strikers (SVS) in the 26th match of the Minor League T20 2022 at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas on Monday.

The Michigan Cricket Stars have had a decent campaign so far. They have won three of their first four games and suffered their first defeat against the Golden State Grizzlies recently. As a result, they are in second position in the Central Division and have six points to their name.

The Silicon Valley Strikers, on the other hand, have won all four of their matches so far. They defeated the Chicago Tigers by 40 runs in their last game and are on top of the Western Division. They have eight points to their account.

MCS vs SVS Probable Playing 11 Today

MCS XI

Ryan Scott, Nauman Anwar, Haladhar Das (wk), Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Andrae Bryce, Mohammad Mohsin, Arjun Ajbani, Eztullah Raja Khail, Rehman Dar, Theo Barnett, Zia Khan.

SVS XI

Rahul Jariwala (wk), Unmukt Chand (c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Pranay Suri, Raymon Reifer, Roshon Primus, Gary Graham, Dev Thandani, Kulvinder Singh, Srinivas Raghvan, Zahid Zakhil.

Match Details

MCS vs SVS, Minor League T20 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: July 04, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch is well balanced and is equally supportive to both bowlers and batsmen. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball here.

Today’s MCS vs SVS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Jariwala is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He is expected to pile up runs here.

Batters

N Anwar is a star Pakistani opener who has already scored a ton in this competition. He scored a century in the opening match and followed that up with solid knocks in the last two matches.

Veteran Omani batter Z Maqsood has been in wonderful form lately. He has amassed 91 runs. He also took three wickets in the last match and is a great captaincy pick for your MCS vs SVS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

All-rounders

S Jayasuriya has been in incredible form. He scored an unbeaten century in the last game and has been difficult to stop once he’s got going.

Bowlers

M Mohsin has done a fantastic job with the ball in hand. He picked up a four-wicket-haul in the last match and had a wonderful economy rate of 5.25 runs per over.

Top 5 best players to pick in MCS vs SVS Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (MCS)

N Anwar (MCS)

R Reifer (SVS)

S Jayasuriya (SVS)

M Mohsin (MCS)

Important stats for MCS vs SVS Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood: 91 runs and three wickets

N Anwar: 166 runs

R Reifer: Five wickets

S Jayasuriya: 140 runs

M Mohsin: Four wickets in the last match

MCS vs SVS Dream11 Prediction Today

MCS vs SVS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Das, R Jariwala, N Anwar, Z Maqsood, U Chand, M Umer Eman, R Reifer, S Jayasuriya, M Mohsin, R Ugarkar, S Netravalkar

Captain: Z Maqsood, Vice-Captain: N Anwar

MCS vs SVS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Das, R Jariwala, N Anwar, Z Maqsood, U Chand, R Reifer, S Jayasuriya, M Mohsin, R Ugarkar, S Netravalkar, Z Khan

Captain: U Chand, Vice-Captain: S Jayasuriya

