MD vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 13th, 2021

Miranda Dragons will take on Gorkha XI in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Portugal on Tuesday. Both teams will face each other twice tomorrow.

Having won five out of their six matches, Gorkha XI are atop the standings in the ECS T10 Portugal. They will try to extend their winning streak when they lock horns with the Miranda Dragons.

Miranda Dragons, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the ECS T10 Portugal. They have a solid blend of youth and experience in their squad and would like to start their ECS T10 Portugal campaign with a win.

Squads to choose from:

Miranda Dragons

Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohshin, Rob Lewes, Lucas Hennessey, Tom Allan

Gorkha XI

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Predicted Playing XIs

Miranda Dragons

Greg Bullock (wk), Ferdous Ahmed, MD Omar Faruk, Abdul Mohshin (c), Lucas Hennessey, Syed Asif Rab, Colin Hardidge, Asif Ataur, Clive worth, Adrian Golding, Paul Stubbs

Gorkha XI

Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (wk), Manjit Singh, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Bhardwaj, Absar Alam, Sarvesh Kumar, Madhukar Thapa (c), Sripal Matta

Match Details

Match: Miranda Dragons vs Gorkha XI, 14th Match

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Date & Time: 13th April, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MD vs GOR)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ghimire, A Andani, A Alam, F A Mamun, Imran Khan Jr, M S Nipo, M Thapa, A Mohsin, R Bhardwaj, A Ataur, C Worth

Captain: Imran Khan Jr. Vice-captain: M S Nipo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ghimire, A Andani, A Alam, F A Mamun, Imran Khan Jr, M S Nipo, S Matta, A Mohsin, R Bhardwaj, A Ataur, C Worth

Captain: A Andani. Vice-captain: A Mohsin