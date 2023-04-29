Maiwand Defenders (MD) and Hindokush Strikers (HS) lock horns in the first game of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023 on Saturday (April 29) at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost.

Both teams will look to start their campaign with a win in their opening game. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your MD vs HS Dream11 team.

#3 Hashmatullah Shahidi (MD) - 7 Credits

South Africa vs Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Shahidi's impressive stats in ODI and List A cricket make him a strong contender for the vice-captain choice in the MD vs HS Dream11 fantasy team. With 53 ODI and 69 List A games, Shahidi has scored 1505 and 1880 runs, respectively.

He has a highest score of 97* and averages of 32.71 and 31.33 in ODI and List A cricket, respectively. Shahidi's ability to score runs consistently and experience makes him a valuable asset for any team.

#2 Mujeeb Ur Rehman (HS) - 9 Credits

Afghanistan vs Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's exceptional stats in both bowling make him an excellent candidate for captain in the MD vs HS Dream11 fantasy team. With 79 wickets in 55 ODIs and 91 in 65 List A games, he has an impressive record.

His best bowling figures across both formats are 5-50, with an average of 24.75 and 25.26 in ODI and List A cricket, respectively. Mujeeb can lead his team from the front and make a significant impact on the outcome of games.

#1 Najibullah Zadran (HS) - 9 Credits

England vs Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

With his impressive stats in both batting and fielding, Najibullah Zadran would be an excellent captain choice in the MD vs HS Dream11 fantasy team.

In 82 ODI games, he has scored 1974 runs, with a high score of 104*, average of 31.33 and strike rate of 90.26. He has scored 2751 runs in 109 List A games, with a high score of 104*, average of 32.36 and strike rate of 95.42.

