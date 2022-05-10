MD vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghan OD Cup, Match 2

Maiwand Defenders will take on the Hindokush Strikers in the second match of the Afghan OD Cup at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Maiwand Defenders began the campaign with a win and will be hoping to sustain that winning momentum. They defeated Pamir Legends by 10 runs in a closely-fought thriller in the previous game.

Meanwhile, this will be the first match for the Hindokush Strikers. They will be eager to make a strong first impression.

MD vs HS Probable Playing 11 Today

MD XI

Mohammad Shahzad, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Noor Ali Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmanullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ibrahim Rahimzai

HS XI

Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Asif Musazai, Sediqullah Atal, Farhan Zakhil, Karim Janat, Jamshid Khan, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zazai, Fareed Malik

Match Details

MD vs HS, Afghan OD Cup, Match 2

Date and Time: May 10, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced surface and both batters and bowlers will find purchase here. Spinners, as usual in the subcontinent, will be very important during the middle overs.

Today's MD vs HS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Shahzad is an explosive wicketkeeper-batter who can hit big shots with ease. He hammered 70 runs in the previous game and has looked in excellent touch.

Batters

N Zadran has plenty of experience and is expected to prove extremely important for his side. Zadran will be responsible for handling the middle-order.

All-rounders

A Omarzai is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He scored 17 runs and also picked up a wicket in the previous game. He will be an excellent multiplier choice for your MD vs HS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

M ur Rahman is a stellar bowler who can operate at world class levels. Mujeeb has taken 32 wickets from 23 T20Is.

Top 5 best players to pick in MD vs HS Dream11 prediction team

A Omarzai (MD)

K Janat (HS)

N Zadran (HS)

M Shahzad (MD)

M ur Rahman (HS)

Important stats for MD vs HS Dream11 prediction team

A Omarzai: 17 runs and 1 wicket

M Shahzad: 70 runs

M ur Rahman: 32 wickets from 23 T20Is

MD vs HS Dream11 Prediction Today

MD vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahzad, H Shahidi, N Zadran, U Ghani, A Omarzai, S Ashraf, K Janat, F Malik, M ur Rahman, Q Ahmad, Z Khan

Captain: A Omarzai, Vice-Captain: M Shahzad

MD vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahzad, I Alikhil, H Shahidi, N Zadran, U Ghani, A Omarzai, S Ashraf, K Janat, M ur Rahman, Q Ahmad, Z Khan

Captain: K Janat, Vice-Captain: N Zadran.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar