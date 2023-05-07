MD vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023, Match 7

The seventh match of the Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 will see Hindukush Strikers (HS) take on Maiwand Defenders (MD) at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Monday, May 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MD vs HS Dream11 prediction.

Both the Strikers and Defenders have similar records to show for their efforts so far, winning one out of their two completed matches.

While the Strikers come into the game on the back of a big win against the Junior Champions, the Defenders suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of the Pamir Legends in their last outing.

Although both teams are equally matched on paper, the Strikers hold the edge owing to a superior balanced roster.

With both sides looking for the all-important win, another cracking game beckons in Khost.

MD vs HS Match Details

Hindukush Strikers and Maiwand Defenders will lock horns in the seventh match of the Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 on Monday. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MD vs HS, Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: May 8th, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Live Streaming: Fancode

MD vs HS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hindukush Strikers injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Hindukush Strikers.

Hindukush Strikers probable playing 11

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Ihsanullah Janat, Usman Ghani, Afsar Zazai (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Amir Hamza, Waqarullah Ishaq, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Dawlat Zadran.

Maiwand Defenders injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Maiwand Defenders.

Maiwand Defenders probable playing 11

Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Nasir Jamal, Samiullah Shinwari, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Zia ur Rehman, Aftab Alam and Wafadar Momand.

MD vs HS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ikram Alikhil (2 matches, 33 runs, Average: 16.50 )

Ikram Alikhil is a solid wicketkeeper-batter who has some international experience as well. He has had a quiet start to his campaign, scoring only 33 runs in two outings so far.

But given his ability against both pace and spin, Ikram is a good pick for your MD vs HS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ibrahim Zadran (3 matches, 80 runs, Average: 40.00)

Ibrahim Zadran has been decent with the bat so far, scoring 80 runs in three matches. He is averaging 40 in the tournament, scoring runs at a decent strike rate as well.

With Zadran capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your MD vs HS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Karim Janat (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 14.14)

Karim Janat has been brilliant with the ball, picking up seven wickets in three matches. Janat has also scored 62 runs in two innings, holding him in good stead.

With Janat in fine form over the last year or so, he is a must-have in your MD vs HS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Qais Ahmad (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 19.25)

Qais Ahmad has also been decent with the ball, claiming four wickets at an average of 19.25. Although he did struggle against Pamir Legends, Qais has some experience to fall back on.

Given the conditions on offer and his expertise with the ball, Qais is a good addition to your MD vs HS Dream11 prediction team.

MD vs HS match captain and vice-captain choices

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Hasmatullah Shahidi has gotten off to starts this season with scores of 36, 26, and 8. He also chipped in with the ball, picking up a wicket in the previous game against the Pamir Legends.

With Shahidi capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your MD vs HS Dream11 prediction team.

Darwish Rasooli

Darwish Rasooli has been decent with the bat this season with scores of 58(85) and 3(6) so far. Rasooli has a good record in List A cricket with 1308 runs in 34 innings at an average of 43.60.

Given his explosive batting ability, Rasooli is a viable captaincy pick for your MD vs HS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MD vs HS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ibrahim Zadran 80 runs in 3 matches Azmatullah Omarzai 127 runs in 3 matches Karim Janat 7 wickets in 3 matches

MD vs HS match expert tips

Azmatullah Omarzai has improved in leaps and bounds over the last year or so, especially with the ball. He has 30 wickets in 35 List A innings at an economy of 5.39.

With Omarzai in fine form with the bat, scoring 127 runs in three Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 matches, he is a brilliant differential pick for your MD vs HS Dream11 prediction team.

MD vs HS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MD vs HS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ikram Alikhil

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli (vc), Abdul Malik

All-rounders: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Amir Hamza, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Dawlat Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman

MD vs HS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MD vs HS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Afsar Zazai

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal

All-rounders: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Amir Hamza, Karim Janat (c), Azmatullah Omarzai (vc)

Bowlers: Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman

