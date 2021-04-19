MD vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Portugal T10 Match - April 19th, 2021

Match 27 of Portugal T10 will see Miranda Dragons lock horns with Indian Royals at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Monday.

Miranda Dragons are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win in the six matches they have played so far. With the tournament slowly getting into the business end, the Dragons will hope to turn the tables when they take on the Indian Royals.

On the other hand, the Indian Royals are currently placed fourth on the table with two wins and two defeats in the competition. The Royals would aim for a better spot on the points table by drafting the Dragons.

Captain Sukhwinder Singh has been in scintillating form and is expected to continue his rich form during this encounter as well.

Squads to choose from

Miranda Dragons

Colin Hardidge, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Lucas Hennessey, MD Nazmul Hassan, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohsin, Adrian Golding, Asif Ataur, Clive Worth, Ibrahim Mohammad, Krishan Kumar, MD Omar Faruk, Steven Waddell, Paul Stubbs, Mejbah Uddin, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Syed Asif Rabi, Greg Bullock, Tom Allan, Rob Lewes

Indian Royals

Sukhwinder Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Muhammad Saad, Dhiraj Minhas, Sourabh Sandhu, Abu Sufyan, Yogesh Sharma, Faisal Riaz, Jatinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui

Probable Playing XIs

Miranda Dragons

Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Ibrahim Mohammad(c), Abdul Mohsin, Mejbah Uddin, Greg Bullock, Paul Stubbs, Rob Lewes(wk), Steven Waddell, Tom Allan, Krishan Kumar

Indian Royals

Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Sourabh Sandhu, Yogesh Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh(c), Manjeet Singh(wk), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Syed Ali Naqi

Match Details

Match: Miranda Dragons vs Indian Royals, Match 27

Date and Time: April 19 at 10:00 PM

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The track at this venue has equally helped both batsmen and bowlers with 100 being the average first innings score. Bowlers will get their fair share in the powerplay overs if bowled with good lines and lengths.

Interestingly, chasing teams have won only five out of 25 matches so far in the tournament. Thus both teams would look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Portugal T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MD vs IR)

MD vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Saad, Greg Bullock, Jaswinder Kumar, Syed Asif Rab, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Abdul Mohsin, Krishan Kumar, Ibrahim Mohammad, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqvi

Captain: Abdul Mohsin Vice-captain: Jaswinder Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Syed Asif Rab, Amandeep Singh, Steven Waddell, Abdul Mohsin, Ibrahim Mohammad, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqvi, Mohammad Shakir

Captain: Sukhwinder Singh Vice-captain: Amandeep Singh