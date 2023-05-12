MD vs JCH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 will see Junior Champions (JCH) take on Maiwand Defenders (MD) at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Friday, May 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MD vs JCH Dream11 prediction.

The Maiwand Defenders have been decent in the tournament with two wins in three completed matches. Although the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai and Hashmatullah Shahidi have impressed with the bat, the Defenders would want their bowling unit to step up as well.

They are up against a resourceful Junior Champions side who are winless in four outings so far. Despite their poor form, the Junior Champions have a talented roster capable of taking the attack to any side.

With both teams keen on the two points on offer, a cracker of a contest is on the cards in Khost.

MD vs JCH Match Details

Junior Champions and Maiwand Defenders will lock horns in the 10th match of the Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 on Friday. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MD vs JCH, Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: May 12th, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Live Streaming: Fancode

MD vs JCH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Junior Champions injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Champions.

Junior Champions probable playing 11

Suliman Arabzai, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Mohammad Haroon (c), Noman Shah (wk), Ali Ahmad, Kamran Hotak, Nasir Hassan, Nasir Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Allah Mohammad and Bashir Ahmad.

Maiwand Defenders injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Maiwand Defenders.

Maiwand Defenders probable playing 11

Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Nasir Jamal, Samiullah Shinwari, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Zia ur Rehman, Nangeyalia Kharote and Wafadar Momand.

MD vs JCH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Noman Shah (3 matches, 33 runs, Average: 11.00)

Noman Shah has not been in the best of form in this tournament, scoring only 33 runs in three matches. However, Noman is a highly-rated batter who can score big runs in the middle overs.

With Ikram Alikhil likely to bat lower down the order, Noman is a decent option for your MD vs JCH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Suliman Arabzai (2 matches, 49 runs, Average: 24.50)

Suliman Arabzai has shown glimpses of his ability at the top of the Junior Champions' batting unit so far. He has 49 runs in two matches and has gotten off to starts in every match.

With Arabzai capable of scoring big runs, he is a fine pick for your MD vs JCH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Azmatullah Omarzai (3 matches, 127 runs, Average: 127.00)

Azmatullah Omarzai has been in fine form over the last year or so, impressing in the PSL. While he has not been as consistent with the ball, Omarzai has scored 127 runs in three matches.

With Omarzai's all-round ability bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your MD vs JCH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Qais Ahmad (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 19.25)

Qais Ahmad has had his moments in this tournament, picking up four wickets in three matches. He is averaging 19.25 with the ball but has been a touch expensive.

However, Qais is quite experienced and can add value with the bat, making him a fine pick for your MD vs JCH Dream11 prediction team.

MD vs JCH match captain and vice-captain choices

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Hasmatullah Shahidi is a skillful batter who captains Afghanistan in the ODI format. Shahidi has 1505 runs in 53 ODIs with 13 fifties to his name as well.

With Shahidi capable of scoring big runs, he is a fine captaincy pick for your MD vs JCH Dream11 prediction team.

Mohammad Haroon

Mohammad Haroon has gotten off to starts in the tournament with scores of 22 and 10 in his last two outings. Although he has only 33 runs in four matches, Haroon is known for scoring quick runs in the top order.

With Haroon due for a big score, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your MD vs JCH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MD vs JCH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Nasir Jamal 108 runs in 3 matches Azmatullah Omarzai 127 runs in 3 matches Khalil Ahmad 3 wickets in 3 matches

MD vs JCH match expert tips

Nasir Jamal has been decent with the bat, scoring 108 runs in three matches. He has scores of 87, 21, and 41 in this tournament, holding him in good stead.

With Jamal showing good technique against both pace and spin, he is a good differential pick for your MD vs JCH Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your MD vs JCH Dream11 Prediction, click here!

MD vs JCH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MD vs JCH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Shah

Batters: N Jamal, A Malik, S Arabzai, M Haroon (vc)

All-rounders: H Shahidi, N Khan, A Omarzai (c)

Bowlers: Z Akbar, Q Ahmad, K Ahmad

MD vs JCH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MD vs JCH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Shah

Batters: N Jamal (vc), A Malik, S Arabzai, Wafiullah

All-rounders: H Shahidi (c), N Khan, A Omarzai

Bowlers: N Kharote, Q Ahmad, B Ahmad

Poll : 0 votes