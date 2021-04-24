MD vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal - April 25, 2021

In the 38th match of ECS T10 Portugal, the Miranda Dragons will take on Malo at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Sunday.

Miranda Dragons are having a disastrous tournament and are reeling at the bottom spot of the points table with one win and eight defeats so far. They went on to lose against Oporto Cricket Club by 10 runs in their previous encounter.

Batting first, the Oporto Cricket Club posted 84/4 in 10 overs. In response, the Miranda Dragons could only score 74/4. Going into their next encounter, they will hope for a turnaround in fortunes.

On the other hand, Malo are currently at the third spot with six wins and two defeats so far in the competition. They defeated the Oporto Cricket Club by 17 runs in their previous encounter. Batting first, Malo posted 84/9 in 10 overs, whereas Oporto could only post 67/5 during their innings.

Malo are the clear favorites going into this encounter.

Squads to choose from

Miranda Dragons

Colin Hardidge, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Lucas Hennessey, MD Nazmul Hassan, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohsin, Adrian Golding, Asif Ataur, Clive Worth, Ibrahim Mohammad, Krishan Kumar, MD Omar Faruk, Steven Waddell, Paul Stubbs, Mejbah Uddin, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Syed Asif Rabi, Greg Bullock, Tom Allan, Rob Lewes

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat

Probable Playing XIs

Miranda Dragons

Asif Ataur, Ibrahim Mohammad(c), Md Omar Faruk, Adrian Golding, Abdul Mohshin, Greg Bullock, Paul Stubbs, Rob Lewis(wk), Steven Waddell, Tom Allan, Krishan Kumar

Malo

Jayesh Popat, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Sulaman, Zulfiqar Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Mian Mehmood(c), Syed Maisam, Shan Aziz(wk), Yasir Sabir, Mohammad Sajid Izaz

Match Details

Match: Miranda Dragons vs Malo, Match 38

Date and Time: April 25, 2021 at 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch report

Only 11 out of 35 matches in the tournament ended up in victories for the chasing teams. 80-100 is the average first innings with bowlers getting enough assistance from the surface.

We can expect batsmen to struggle for runs while spinners will earn some crucial wickets in the middle overs.

ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MD vs MAL)

MD vs MAL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jayesh Popat, Mian Mehmood Shahid, Zulfiqar Shah, Steven Waddell, Abdul Mohshin, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Krishan Kumar, Assad Mehmood, Ibrahim Mohammad, Asif Ataur

Captain: Mian Mehmood Shahid, Vice-captain: Abdul Mohshin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rob Lewis, Mian Mehmood Shahid, Zulfiqar Shah, Steven Waddell, Abdul Mohshin, Md Omar Faruk, Najam Shahzad, Krishan Kumar, Assad Mehmood, Ibrahim Mohammad, Yasir Sabir

Captain: Zulfiqar Shah, Vice-captain: Md Omar Faruk