MD vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Portugal T10 Match - April 24th, 2021

Miranda Dragons will take on the Oporto Cricket Club in Match 36 of the Portugal T10 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Friday.

Having faced off against each other earlier in Match 35 of Portugal T10 on Friday, the two teams will have a fair idea of what to expect from their opponents.

In terms of recent form, Oporto Cricket Club are fifth in the standings, having won three out of the ten matches played in the Portugal T10. Miranda Dragons, who have a solitary win on the board from their eight matches, are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Squads to choose from

Miranda Dragons

Colin Hardidge, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Lucas Hennessey, MD Nazmul Hassan, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohsin, Adrian Golding, Asif Ataur, Clive Worth, Ibrahim Mohammad, Krishan Kumar, MD Omar Faruk, Steven Waddell, Paul Stubbs, Mejbah Uddin, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Syed Asif Rabi, Greg Bullock, Tom Allan, Rob Lewes

Oporto Cricket Club

Kanaka Sabhapathy (WK), Junaid Khan, Raghu Raman, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Nigel Jordan, John Zinkus (C), James Graham, Neil Charles, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Muhammad Ali Awan, Syed Rashid, Suraj Peshawaria, Kuppuswamy Niranjankumar, Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Jack Cunningham, Jonathan Cooles, Patrick Butcher, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Sanath Gunawardena, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon and Abhishek Rajesh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Miranda Dragons

Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Ibrahim Mohammad(c), Abdul Mohsin, Mejbah Uddin, Greg Bullock, Paul Stubbs, Rob Lewes(wk), Steven Waddell, Tom Allan, Krishan Kumar

Oporto Cricket Club

John Zinkus (C), Kanaka Sabhapathy (WK), Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Suraj Peshawaria, Raghu Raman, Thomas Rogerson, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Euan Mackay.

Match Details

Match: Miranda Dragons vs Oporto Cricket Club, Match 36

Date and Time: April 24, 2021 at 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has offered equal assistance to the batsmen as well as the bowlers. Records show that out of the thirty-four matches played in this tournament, teams batting first have managed to win twenty-three matches.

The team winning the toss would thus want to bat first as chasing has been difficult on this ground.

Portugal T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MD vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kanaka Sabhapathy, Raghu Raman, John Zinkus, Syed Asif Rab, Junaid Khan, Abdul Mohsin, Krishan Kumar, Anthony Chambers, Ibrahim Mohammad, Neil Charles, Mohammad Shakir

Captain: Raghu Raman Vice-Captain: Ibrahim Mohammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kanaka Sabhapathy, Raghu Raman, John Zinkus, Syed Asif Rab, Junaid Khan, Abdul Mohsin, Krishan Kumar, Suraj Peshawaria, Ibrahim Mohammad, Neil Charles, Mohammad Shakir

Captain: Junaid Khan Vice-Captain: Abdul Mohsin