MD vs PAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghan OD Cup, Match 4

Maiwand Defenders (MD) will take on Pamir Legends (PAL) in the fourth match of the Afghan OD Cup at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan on Saturday.

Maiwand Defenders have won only one out of their two matches so far. They lost their previous match against the Hindokush Strikers by 80 runs and will need a strong performance in the upcoming clash.

The Pamir Legends, too, lost their previous match against the Hindokush Strikers by a narrow margin of three runs while chasing 165. They have now lost both their games so far and are at the bottom of the table.

MD vs PAL Probable Playing 11 Today

MD XI

Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah, Ikram Alikhil, Zubaid Akbari, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf (c), Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Yamin Ahmadzai

PAL XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Shahidullah, Abdul Hadi(wk), Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Mohammad Saleem

Match Details

MD vs PAL, Afghan OD Cup, Match 4

Date and Time: 14th May, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced surface and both batters and bowlers will find a purchase here. Spinners, as usual in the subcontinent, will be very important during the middle overs.

Today’s MD vs PAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M. Shahzad is an explosive wicket-keeper batter who can hit big shots with ease. He will be looking for a solid knock to build momentum here.

Batters

D. Rasooli is the leading run-scorer for Maiwand Defenders. He has amassed 100 runs in two matches at a strike rate of close to 90.

All-rounders

G. Naib is a brilliant all-rounder who has picked up five wickets in just two matches at an economy rate of 3.94. He is an excellent multiplier pick for your MD vs PAL Dream11 fantasy side.

S. Kamal has been fantastic with the bat in hand. He has scored 140 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 75.

Bowlers

M. ur Rahman has done extremely well. He is a reliable spin bowler who has scalped three wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in MD vs PAL Dream11 prediction team

G. Naib (PAL) – 122 points

M. ur Rahman (MD) – 109 points

A. Alam (MD) – 107 points

S. Kamal (PAL) – 90 points

S. Safi (PAL) – 84 points

Important stats for MD vs PAL Dream11 prediction team

G. Naib: Five wickets

M. ur Rahman: Three wickets

S. Kamal: 140 runs

D. Rasooli: 100 runs

MD vs PAL Dream11 Prediction Today

MD vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M. Shahzad, D. Rasooli, H. Zazai, R. Shah, G. Naib, S. Kamal, S. Ashraf, M. ur Rahman, A. Alam, S. Safi, Q. Ahmad

Captain: G. Naib, Vice-Captain: M. ur Rahman

MD vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M. Shahzad, D. Rasooli, I. Janat, H. Zazai, R. Shah, G. Naib, S. Kamal, S. Ashraf, M. ur Rahman, A. Alam, S. Safi

Captain: H. Zazai, Vice-Captain: S. Kamal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee