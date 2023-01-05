MDI vs ERD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for S.S. Rajan Trophy, Match 4

Mayiladuthurai (MDI) will be up against Erode (ERD) in the fourth match of the S.S. Rajan Trophy at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Thursday, January 5.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MDI vs ERD Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Mayiladuthurai won their opening match against Tirupattur by 41 runs and are now placed at the top of the points table. Erode, on the other hand, also won their opening match against Tirunelveli by two runs and are second in the points table.

MDI vs ERD Match Details

The fourth match of the S.S. Rajan Trophy will be played on January 5 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MDI vs ERD, S.S. Rajan Trophy, Match 4

Date and Time: January 5, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

MDI vs ERD Pitch Report

The track at the Indian Cement Company Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 130 runs.

Last 2 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 130

Average second innings score: 120

MDI vs ERD Form Guide (Last match)

Mayiladuthurai: W

Erode: W

MDI vs ERD probable playing 11s for today’s match

MDI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MDI Probable Playing 11

K-Mthukuamar, R-Rackesh, S Siddharth, H-Raja, K- Vignesh, A-Abinash, P-Vijay, R-M Sudhir, S- Karthikeyan, M-Rakesh Sharma, S-Joel Wilfred.

ERD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

ERD Probable Playing 11

S Giri Haran, Dhrunesh, DR Vijay, KK Abishek, N Navin Kumar, J Bharanidharana, VC Hemaanth Kumar, GS Dhayanithi, SR Madhava Srinivasan, M Thanthappan, A Raghavan.

MDI vs ERD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Giri Haran (1 match, 1 run, Strike Rate: 20.00)

Haran didn’t make a big impression in the first match, but will be looking to change things around today.

Top Batter pick

S Siddharth (1 match, 135 runs, Strike Rate: 204.55)

Siddharth is the heartbeat of Mayiladuthurai's batting lineup and will be key to them having a successful innings with the bat. He scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 204.55 in the first match.

Top All-rounder pick

K-Vignesh (1 match, 2 wickets and 6 runs, Economy Rate: 6.25 and Strike Rate: 120.00)

Vignesh will be a key figure for Mayiladuthurai with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He scored six runs in the opening match, while also picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.25.

Top Bowler pick

N-Manikandan (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.25)

Manikanandan can provide regular breakthroughs for Mayiladuthurai with his lethal bowling. He picked up four wickets in the first match at an economy rate of 4.25.

MDI vs ERD match captain and vice-captain choices

K-Matheshwaran

Matheshwaran is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he was phenomenal in the opening match. He scored 22 runs while picking up one wicket in the first match.

S Siddharth

Siddharth is an excellent contender for captaincy choice. He scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 204.55 in the first match.

5 must-picks with players stats for MDI vs ERD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

S Siddharth: 135 runs in one match

N-Manikandan: Four wickets in one match

VC Hemaanth Kumar: Three wickets in one match

K-Vignesh: Six runs and two wickets in one match

GS Dhayanithi: Two wickets and five runs in one match

MDI vs ERD match expert tips

S Siddharth could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team, considering his recent form.

MDI vs ERD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

MDI vs ERD Dream11 Prediction - S.S. Rajan Trophy

MDI vs ERD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K-Mthukuamar

Batters: S Siddharth, K-Matheshwaran, C Arivalagan, S Guru Raghavendran

All-rounders: M Mohana Prasath, M Parthiban, K-Vignesh

Bowlers: N-Manikandan, GS Dhayanithi, VC Hemaanth Kumar

MDI vs ERD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

MDI vs ERD Dream11 Prediction - S.S. Rajan Trophy

MDI vs ERD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Giri Haran

Batters: S Siddharth, K-Matheshwaran, C Arivalagan, DR Vijay

All-rounders: P-Vijay, K-Vignesh, M Parthiban

Bowlers: N-Manikandan, GS Dhayanithi, VC Hemaanth Kumar.

