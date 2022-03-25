ME vs MAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 3

The Mashonaland Eagles (ME) will lock horns with Matabeleland Tuskers (MAT) in the third match of the Zimbabwe T20 League at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday.

The Mashonaland Eagles are rock-bottom in the standings after losing their opening match against the Mountaineers by six wickets. Matabeleland Tuskers, on the other hand, are third in the points table. They beat the Mid West Rhinos by six wickets in their Zimbabwe T20 League opener.

ME vs MAT Probable Playing 11 Today

ME XI

Chamu Chibhabha, Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans, Regis Chakabva (WK), Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Kudzai Maunze.

MAT XI

Bright Phiri, Allan Chigoma, Clive Madande (WK), Luke Jongwe, John Nyumbu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheunopa Musekwa, Steve Chimhamhiwa, Karabo Motlhanka, Milton Shumba.

Match Details

ME vs MAT, Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 3

Date and Time: 25th March 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. Meanwhile, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games at the venue being 125 runs.

Today’s ME vs MAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Clive Madande: Mandade scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 114.58 in the last match. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Chamu Chibhabha: Chibhabha scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 against the Mountaineers.

Milton Shumba: Shumba smashed 67 runs at a strike rate of 134.00 in the last match. He is a reliable batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Friday.

All-rounders

Wesley Madhevere: Madhevere managed to pick up a wicket at an economy rate of 8.67 in the last match. He will be keen to add to his tally today.

Brad Evans: Evans failed to perform with both the bat and ball in the last match, but is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Friday's contest.

Bowlers

Richard Ngarava: Ngarava scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 in the last match. His bowling prowess cannot be overlooked at any cost.

Steve Chimhamhiwa: Chimhamhiwa picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 9.00 in the last match. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in ME vs MAT Dream11 prediction team

Milton Shumba (MAT) - 98 points

Clive Madande (MAT) - 72 points

Richard Ngarava (ME) - 58 points

Chamu Chibhabha (ME) - 55 points

Tapiwa Mufudza (ME) - 52 points

Important Stats for ME vs MAT Dream11 prediction team

Milton Shumba: 67 runs in 1 match; SR - 134.00

Clive Madande: 55 runs in 1 match; SR - 114.58

Richard Ngarava: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.50

Chamu Chibhabha: 35 runs in 1 match; SR - 166.67

Tapiwa Mufudza: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 4.00

ME vs MAT Dream11 Prediction Today (Zimbabwe T20 League)

ME vs MAT Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clive Madande, Chamu Chibhabha, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Bright Phiri, Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Captain: Wesley Madhevere. Vice-captain: Bright Phiri.

ME vs MAT Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clive Madande, Chamu Chibhabha, Milton Shumba, Kudzai Maunze, Bright Phiri, Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel, Ainsley Ndlovu, Steve Chimhamhiwa.

Captain: Wesley Madhevere. Vice-captain: Milton Shumba.

Edited by Samya Majumdar