ME vs MAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20, Match 1

The Mashonaland Eagles (ME) will take on Matabeleland Tuskers (MAT) in the opening game of the Zimbabwe T20 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, February 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ME vs MAT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Mashonaland Eagles will look to defend their title in the first game. They will aim to continue their winning ways and win their second consecutive title in the upcoming season.

The Eagles have a well-balanced team that includes a strong batting and bowling lineup. They have some of the best players on the team, including Brad Evans, Craig Ervine, and William Madhevere, who have all contributed to their success. They also have some promising young players, such as F Akram and T Mufudza, who will look to make an impression in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Matabeleland Tuskers have a head-to-head advantage over the defending champions, having won all three previous meetings. Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, and Chris Mpofu will all be key players in Monday's contest.

ME vs MAT, Match Details

The opening match will be played on February 20 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare between Mashonaland Eagles and Matabeleland Tuskers. The game is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST.

ME vs MAT, Match 1, Mashonaland Eagles vs Matabeleland Tuskers

Date & Time: February 20, 2023, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: Fancode

ME vs MAT, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. To get enough runs on the board, the side that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Matches Won by Batting first: 4

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 174

Average 2nd innings score: 142

ME vs MAT Probable Playing XI today

Mashonaland Eagles injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Mashonaland Eagles Probable Playing XI :

T Marumani (wk), Craig Ervine, K Maunze, T Kamunhuka, Nick Welch, Brad Evans, William Madhevere, F Akram, T Mufudza, Matt Parkinson, Richard Ngarava

Matabeleland Tuskers injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Matabeleland TuskersProbable Playing XI :

C Madande (wk), Awad Naqvi, M Shumba, T Makoni, Sean Williams, A Ndlovu, A Chigoma, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, Hamidullah Qadri, C Tshuma

Today's ME vs MAT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tadiwanashe Marumani (170 runs in 16 games, S.R: 91.90)

Marumani didn't look at ease in the previous series, scoring only 170 runs in 16 games, including a high score of 35. He hopes to improve his strike rate and have a big innings in the upcoming game.

Top Batter Pick

Craig Ervine (1232 runs in 59 games, Average: 22.40)

He is a top batter who has been reliable with the bat for his side so far. He has scored 1232 runs at a strike rate of 106.00 in his 59 appearances, making him a multiplier choice for your fantasy team in today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sean Williams (1482 runs & 43 wickets in 68 games, Average: 24.30)

He's a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your ME vs MAT Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 1482 runs at a strike rate of 125.40 in his last 68 appearances and could be useful with the ball as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Chris Mpofu (33 wickets in 32 games, Average: 31.40)

He has consistently proven his worth with the ball and has put batters in trouble in previous tournaments. He has scalped 33 wickets in his last 32 outings and could have an impact here as well.

ME vs MAT match captain and vice-captain choices

Luke Jongwe

Luke Jongwe has been a reliable bowler for his side, picking up 52 wickets at an average of 19.80 in 45 T20 games. With Sharan adding value to his batting skills, he is an excellent asset and captaincy contender for your fantasy team.

Brad Evans

He has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 41 runs at an impressive average of 10.20 and taken six wickets in his previous eight games, making him perfect for the vice-captaincy role of your fantasy side.

5 must-picks for ME vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Awad Naqvi

M Shumba

T Makoni

Nick Welch

Brad Evans

ME vs MAT match expert tips match 1st

Conrad Greenshields led his team's pace attack with seven wickets at an impressive average of 28.30 while scoring five runs in six games. Given his pace and variety of balls, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

ME vs MAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st match, Head To Head League

ME vs MAT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: T Marumani

Batters: C Ervine, K Maunze, A Naqvi

All-Rounders: Sean Williams, William Madhevere, A Ndlovu, Brad Evans

Bowlers: Chris Mpofu, L Jongwe, T Mufudza

ME vs MAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st match, Grand League

ME vs MAT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: C Madande

Batters: C Ervine, K Maunze, A Naqvi, C Chibhabha

All-Rounders: Sean Williams, William Madhevere, Brad Evans

Bowlers: Chris Mpofu, L Jongwe, Matt Parkinson

